Blue Jackets place Monahan on IR, add Sillinger on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed center Sean Monahan on Injured Reserve and added center Owen Sillinger to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Monahan, 30, suffered an upper body injury in Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout win at Pittsburgh. He has registered 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points with 14 penalty minutes and a +17 plus/minus rating in 41 games with the Blue Jackets in 2024-25. He ranks second on the club in plus/minus rating and third in goals, assists and points.

The 6-2, 197-pound native of Brampton, Ontario has posted 258-321-579 and 195 PIM in 805 career games with the Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames since making his league debut in 2013-14. Originally selected by Calgary in the first round, sixth overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft, Monahan signed a five-year contract with Columbus as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

Sillinger, 27, signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract with the Blue Jackets on July 1, 2024. He has recorded 8-17-25 with 18 PIM and 68 shots on goal in 34 appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25, ranking fourth on the club in assists, points (tied) and shots on goal. He has posted 33-77-110, 148 PIM and 338 shots on goal in 192 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22.

The 5-10, 182-pound Regina, Saskatchewan native notched 51-64-115 and 125 PIM in 134 career collegiate games over four seasons at Bemidji State University (CCHA) from 2018-22. Serving as team captain, he set NCAA career highs in his senior campaign with 17-30-47 in 39 outings in his final campaign in 2021-22.

The Blue Jackets return to action today against the Seattle Kraken. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.