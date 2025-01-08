Blue Jackets recall center Luca Del Bel Belluz

The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled center Luca Del Bel Belluz from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Del Bel Belluz, 21, registered a goal on two shots on goal in his NHL debut in the club’s 2023-24 regular season finale on April 16 vs. Carolina. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Woodbridge, Ontario native has posted 26-42-68 with 18 penalty minutes, eight power play goals and 163 shots on goal in 92 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2023-24. He has recorded 17-20-37 with five PPG, 75 shots on goal and a +9 plus/minus rating in 34 appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25. The 6-1, 184-pound forward, who was named to the North Division roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic this afternoon, has already set single-season career highs in goals, points and PPG, leads the league in points and ranks fourth-T in goals and 10th-T in assists and PPG.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday against the Seattle Kraken. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 FM The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.