Blue Jackets ready to boogie at 'The Cannonball' on February 19

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation is excited to boogie down with a groovy evening of 70s vibes at “The CannonBall” on Wednesday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m. The event, presented by Bartha and Bread Financial, will be held at Kemba Live!. Fans are invited to join the Foundation for a far-out night of dancing, delicious eats, and themed drinks, all benefiting the health and wellness of kids in central Ohio.

The annual event raises funds to further vital programs and make a positive impact on the lives of local youth. At the start of the 2024-25 National Hockey League season, the Foundation announced an investment of more than $1.1 million in local charitable and youth hockey organizations. The grants were made possible through the support of fans, partners, and last year’s event which raised more than $450,000.

“’The CannonBall’ is one night where we all come together for fun off the ice while raising funds for children in our community,” said Andee Cochren, Blue Jackets Foundation Executive Director. “This signature event enables us to uphold our commitment to creating safe spaces for kids to play, offering therapeutic activities to support children battling cancer, investing in literacy initiatives, and removing barriers to hockey to ensure every child can play the game we all love!”

Attendees can dress to impress in their best disco attire and mingle with Blue Jackets players, coaches, and personalities. With groovy tunes, dazzling disco balls, and funky attire, “The CannonBall” promises to be an unforgettable experience. The evening will also feature highlights of the Foundation’s ongoing community involvement and offer a preview of future initiatives.

Don't miss the party of the year! Limited tickets, priced at $500, are on sale now. Cocktail attire or come dressed in your best disco-inspired attire. For more information, visit BlueJackets.com/CannonBall.

About the Blue Jackets Foundation

As the charitable arm of the National Hockey League club, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation leverages its unique resources – players, coaches, staff and fans – to partner with and invest in local charities to support the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. Since the team’s inception in 2000, the Foundation has invested more than $15 million in our community in the areas of pediatric cancer, education, health and safety and the growth and development of youth hockey. For more information, visit www.BlueJackets.com/foundation.