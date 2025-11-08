PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue road trip in Vancouver

Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason has preached throughout his tenure that his team has to play the same way each game.

It’s the same message in the middle of each contest, as well. Every hockey game is going to have swings, of course, but being as consistent as possible and never getting too high or too low are integral parts of managing games at the NHL level. The cliche of playing 60 minutes of hockey has become part of the sport’s lexicon because it’s true, after all.

The last two games, though, game management has contributed to losses for the Blue Jackets. Sunday at the Islanders, Columbus gave up two goals in the final 1:07 to see a potential 2-1 win turn into a 3-2 loss.

Wednesday at Calgary, the Blue Jackets again had two instances in the game in which they gave up back-to-back goals on the way to a 5-1 setback. Most frustrating to Evason was what happened in the second period, as the Blue Jackets had rebounded from a tough start to cut the Flames’ lead to 2-1, then were pushing for the tying goal early in the second.

But when Calgary scored on back-to-back odd-man rushes 37 seconds apart, the Blue Jackets went from feeling like they were getting back into the game to having a mountain to climb.

“The third and fourth goals, they were both 2-on-1s,” Evason said. “We had seven scoring chances for before those two went in the net. So what we talked about today to the team was that our game management has to be a lot better. We’ve praised our guys about staying in hockey games and not shooting ourselves. We definitely shot ourselves (in Calgary).

“You can’t give up two 2-on-1s there. We had all the momentum in the hockey game and we’re trying to push for offensive, obviously. We’re down 2-1 at the time, but we have to give ourselves an opportunity to get back into that hockey game, and that's not by playing risky hockey. We can still play aggressive, but what we did was not manage the game properly in that situation.”

That will again be key tonight in Vancouver as the Blue Jackets look to nip that two-game losing skid in the bud. Another part of consistency in the NHL is not allowing losing streaks to fester, and the Blue Jackets see the importance of getting points tonight against the Canucks.

“We never want to let one (loss) become two, right?” Adam Fantilli said. “So we’re gonna get back out there and we’re gonna try our best. I mean, that can’t happen again. Especially the way we lost in New York and then coming in and the way we lost in Calgary, I don’t want to let that happen again. We know what we did wrong and we know what we have to correct, so hopefully we come out and it’s a different hockey team you’re watching.”