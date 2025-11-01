PREVIEW: Blue Jackets put win streak on line against Blues

The Blue Jackets found out the hard way last season just how important every point is in the NHL.

Columbus finished just two points out of a playoff berth a season ago, making a long offseason feel even longer. The Blue Jackets won 40 games during the 2024-25 season, but one more victory over the course of the 82-game slate would have meant playoff hockey returning to Columbus.

The Blue Jackets could point to any number of stretches that ended up proving critical, from a pair of six-game losing streaks to frustrating records away from home (14-24-3) and in the second half of back-to-backs (2-10-0).

Head coach Dean Evason’s squad has been better at the latter two categories to start this season, and the Blue Jackets have now won five of six – including three in a row – heading into tonight’s game vs. St. Louis. And through the solid start, Evason feels his team has embraced what it means to grind out points in the early going of the season.

“We made a point to correct some things that we thought we needed to correct from last year to not make the playoffs by two points,” Evason said. “It’s important. There might be a game that one of these games maybe gets us in, maybe it doesn’t get us in if we’re on the right side or the wrong side. So the players are aware of it. We’ve talked about it as a team.

“Everybody is always like, ‘This (game) is the most important point,’ or whatever, but they’re all important.”

Take it from someone who hasn’t missed the playoffs to know just how important it is to consistently put points in the bank. Charlie Coyle has played 13 NHL seasons and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in all of them, the longest active streak for a player at the start of his career, and that experience has taught him the importance of minimizing losing streaks and picking up points in any way they can, as the Jackets have done in the early going.

“It’s huge,” Coyle said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s a big deal right now, but it is. You don’t want to be at the end of the year and say, ‘Hey, one more win or another point could have done it.’ And then you have regrets of, ‘Hey, we should have taken it more seriously, been ready to play at that puck drop or done this better.’

“It’s all very important. It doesn’t seem like it now, but toward the end, playoff time, it all pays off. You want to set yourself up and bank points as much as we can right now.”