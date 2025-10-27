'Hockey For Her' returns for a pottery painting evening on November 1

We’ll bring the paintbrushes, all you need to do is secure your spot! Hockey For Her will take place on Saturday, November 1, presented by Bread Financial. The program will feature a special pre-game pottery painting class with Columbus-based uPaint Pottery Studio. Held at Nationwide Arena, the program will start at 4 p.m. and finish just before the team hosts the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.

Hockey For Her is an initiative aimed at celebrating and empowering women in the hockey community. Combining sports enthusiasm with creative expression, the event promises an exciting and fulfilling experience for attendees. This unique event is the first in a series held throughout the 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

Each ticket package includes two drink tickets, light appetizers, a mug or bowl, a ticket to the game, a Q&A panel with NHL Officials, and a chance to take a shot on the ice after the game! Registration is open now with limited spaces available. Ticket prices vary based on seat location.

For more information or to register, visit BlueJackets.com/HockeyForHer.