PREVIEW: Blue Jackets complete road trip against Kraken

The list of things the Blue Jackets did well Monday night in Edmonton was long.

Columbus battled through an outbreak of illness to keep a high-powered and motivated Oilers team largely at bay. The Blue Jackets got a dominant performance from the line of Dmitri Voronkov, Adam Fantilli and Kirill Marchenko, plus goals from veterans Boone Jenner, Sean Monahan and Ivan Provorov. They had clear advantages in possession time, shot attempts and scoring chances at 5-on-5.

But what went wrong was enough for the team’s losing streak to reach a season-long four games, as Edmonton rallied for a 5-4 victory in overtime. Two fantastic individual efforts from the best player in the game, Connor McDavid, kept Edmonton in it, then a final-minute shorthanded goal that was equal parts bad decisions and bad luck ended up in the net before former CBJ forward Jack Roslovic netted the OT winner.

It was a dramatic and stunning way to end the game, not to mention the second time in the four-long skid that the Blue Jackets lost after leading in the final two minutes. Afterward, head coach Dean Evason was left frustrated by how the Blue Jackets lost possession leading up to the tying goal but couldn’t be disappointed in the way his team battled.

“I thought our compete, our level of urgency, our willingness, our desperation to compete, to battle was great,” Evason said. “So was theirs, right? It was a good hockey game, but again, the majority of the play we think we had in our direction, so we'll move forward off of this one.”

It’s a bit of a double-edged sword in that Evason has been right – the Blue Jackets are playing good enough hockey to have deserved some better results throughout the start of the season. On the other hand, though, it’s a results business, and too many mistakes at critical times have taken crucial points away from the Jackets in the standings.

As Monahan noted after the game, “Losing sucks,” but the Blue Jackets can’t take their eye off continuing to try to build their game no matter how frustrating the results have been of late.

“I'll put it this way – I think if we play like we did tonight, we're going to win more than we lose,” Jenner said. “It's one of our more complete games, and I know it's crazy when you lose in overtime, but they get a couple of breaks. We don't want to be here with one point, obviously (we wanted) two, but like I said, if we keep going with that shift after shift like we were tonight, we're going to like the results more times than not.”

Playing just about 24 hours later, the Blue Jackets will have channel the disappointment of the result in the right direction and put together a similar effort to finish this road trip off with a victory tonight in Seattle.

“We don't talk a lot after games,” Evason said. “We did chat after this game that you got to get your heads up and we play again tomorrow, right? This game's gone. We'll learn from some stuff obviously, some of those mistakes, but we competed our (butts) off and that's what we want from the guys. We did that tonight. We'll do it again tomorrow.”