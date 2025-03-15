PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Rangers in critical showdown

BLUE JACKETS (31-26-8) vs. RANGERS (32-28-6), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, T-4th in Metropolitan
NEW YORK, T-4th in Metropolitan
Six days after a CBJ win in Madison Square Garden, Columbus welcomes New York for a return trip with playoff positioning on the line
Sometimes you have to throw your hands up and say, that’s hockey.
That’s a bit how the Blue Jackets felt Thursday night in Nationwide Arena. Columbus had the puck for nearly the entirety of the first period, posting a 32-9 advantage in shot attempts and not allowing visiting Vegas to notch a shot attempt until 12 minutes were gone off the clock.
The result? The Golden Knights held a 2-0 lead, thanks to a power-play goal on that very first shot of the game and a rebound goal in the final minute, and Vegas would go on to take a 4-0 victory against the Blue Jackets. That’s hockey.
“I thought we played really well in the first,” Zach Werenski said. “It’s not ideal that the score is 2-0, but that stuff happens in hockey. I feel like we kept playing our game. Obviously, they had a push in the second period. I thought we just needed to get one tonight and maybe it would have opened up for us a little bit more, but after the first they did a good job of limiting our chances, their goalie made some saves, and just a dud offensively for our team.”
While the Blue Jackets were left to rue a strong start that went for naught, they also acknowledge they have to be better going into tonight’s critical game in Nationwide against the New York Rangers. There are some obvious areas of improvement as the Blue Jackets have lost four of the last five – they've been outscored 9-2 in the first period and 7-1 on special teams in that span, and they’ve been shut out twice.
Columbus spent much of its practice Friday working on special teams, including a power play that went 0-for-3 as the Blue Jackets carried the action in the first period. Head coach Dean Evason also noted the team had a quick chat both among itself and with coaches to try to get back on track.
“We had a good chat with them this morning,” Evason said. “They had a little chat amongst themselves, and the attitude is good. It’s right. Our practice was upbeat, and I think we’re in a good place. We just need to catch a couple of breaks. We can’t continually chase games, and we didn’t get a break or we didn’t score a goal or two early in that hockey game last night. There’s been some circumstances, but are we worried or concerned? No. I think we’ll start that game (tonight) and hopefully the outcome will be different.”
Indeed, with 17 games to play and the Blue Jackets tied with the Rangers for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, it’s no time to panic. Columbus is still in a great spot to snap a four-year postseason drought, but they need to stick to their game and play the style of hockey that’s allowed the team to be in this spot in the first place.
Some goals would help, too, and the Blue Jackets had seven in last Sunday’s win vs. the Rangers. To do it again, they’ll have to get to the net and score from the hard areas.
“I think down the stretch here and in recent games, teams are clogging up their zone pretty good,” captain Boone Jenner said. “There’s not much space around the net, so just trying to fight to get there, to get to the blue paint and get a dirty one.”
Head coach: Peter Laviolette (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.00 (13th) | Scoring defense: 3.05 (20th) | PP: 19.1 percent (24th) | PK: 82.2 percent (5th)
The narrative: With a star-studded roster and two appearances in the Eastern Conference Final in the last three seasons, the Rangers came into the season as a Stanley Cup contender, but this year has been a roller coaster. Convinced his roster needed some major changes, general manager Chris Drury traded captain Jacob Trouba in November and later added standout forward J.T. Miller, but the Rangers enter this game tied with the Blue Jackets for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Team leaders: The Bread Man keeps baking up points in the Big Apple, as former Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin is averaging over a point per game for the eighth straight season with team-best totals of 28 goals and 69 points. Defenseman Adam Fox has struggled to put the puck in the net this season (five goals) but is still facilitating the offense with a team-high 43 assists (fifth among NHL defensemen), while Mike Zibanejad (15-33-48), Vincent Trocheck (18-25-43), Alexis Lafreniere (14-22-36), Will Cuylle (17-18-35) and Miller (7-10-17 in 14 games) follow and Chris Kreider has 18 goals.
Igor Shesterkin has again been solid in net with a 22-22-4 record, 2.85 GAA and .906 save percentage in 48 starts, while Jonathan Quick (9-6-2, 3.14, .896) has been a solid backup.
What's new: The Rangers have been the epitome of the roller coaster at New York-New York, starting 12-4-1, following that with a 4-15-0 stretch, and now riding an 8-5-2 run coming into tonight’s game. Goal scoring seems to be the big variable, as the Rangers are 8-1-1 when scoring at least three goals in that recent stretch and 0-4-1 when scoring two or less. In a season of upheaval, the trade deadline saw Reilly Smith, Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Lindgren shipped out and Jusso Parsinen, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Calvin de Haan and Carson Soucy added.
Trending: Columbus was 2-1-1 a year ago against the Rangers and 1-1-1 this season, with a 7-3 win last Sunday in Manhattan and a 1-0 road shootout loss in January sandwiching a 4-3 setback at home Feb. 8.
Former CBJ: Panarin has continued his high-scoring ways in Manhattan since signing with the team after the 2018-19 season, while Quick is a CBJ alum in name only after being with the team for a few days at the 2023 trade deadline.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 91 Kent Johnson
C 38 Boone Jenner
RW 59 Yegor Chinakhov
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 11 Luke Kunin
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 73 Jet Greaves
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 78 Damon Severson
Scratches: Christian Fischer, Jake Christiansen (upper body), Jordan Harris, Elvis Merzlikins
Injured reserve: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Sean Monahan (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Roster Report: Chinakhov is set to return to the lineup in place of Fischer, while Johnson looks set to enter the lineup with Christiansen out with injury. Greaves was an emergency recall Friday and appears likely to dress in place of Merzlikins as he deals with a personal matter.
CBJ forward Kirill Marchenko is set to play in his 200th career NHL game. ... Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Marchenko, 25; Kent Johnson, 21; Adam Fantilli, 21; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... The Blue Jackets also scored at least six goals Sunday at the Rangers for the 12th time this season, setting a new franchise record. ... Columbus is 19-5-4 in its last 28 home games and averaging an NHL-best 3.94 goals per game this year at home. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 155 goals at 5-on-5, and their 3.28 goals per game are seventh in the league. ... Second among all NHL players with 48 points (14 goals, 34 assists) at home, Werenski has a single-season team record with 49 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his mark of 20 in 2019-20 as the most in team history. He has a 17-42-59 line in his last 49 games and has 37 points (9-28-37) in his past 30. His average ice time of 26:56 leads all NHL players, and he’s second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points (69) on the season. ... With his hat trick Sunday, Fantilli is the youngest player in CBJ history with two hat tricks in a season and the fifth Blue Jacket to have multiple three-goal games in a season. He is also the first NHL player age 20 or younger to have two hat tricks in a season since Patrik Laine in 2018-19. He has a 14-12-26 line in the last 26 games. ... Marchenko has set a new career high with his 25 goals on the season. He is tied for third in the NHL with a plus-32 rating. ... Johnson has 21 points (10-11-21) in the past 21 games, including points in eight of the last 10 games. ... James van Riemsdyk has notched a 10-11-21 line in the last 26 games. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 15 goals and is one of two NHL players with 10-plus goals and 80 penalty minutes in 2024-25. He has three goals in the last three games and five in the last eight. ... Boone Jenner has nine assists in nine games this season since his return from injury. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 43 goals this season, the most in the NHL, and 161 points, good for third place in the league.
March 15, 2003: Marc Denis makes 24 saves to earn his fourth shutout of the season as the Blue Jackets take a 5-0 victory vs. Minnesota at Nationwide Arena. Columbus sets a franchise record for goals in a period by scoring five times in the second, with Andrew Cassels scoring twice and Mike Sillinger, David Ling and Ray Whitney adding tallies.
March 15, 2014: Ryan Johansen scores the deciding goal in a shootout as the Blue Jackets’ playoff push is bolstered by a 2-1 win at Minnesota. The win pushes the Blue Jackets to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.
March 15, 2018: Cam Atkinson earns his fourth hat trick, tying Rick Nash for the CBJ record, as he scores three goals in a 5-3 win at Philadelphia. Columbus would go on to have four hat tricks in five road games, the first team to accomplish that feat since Pittsburgh in 1991.
March 15, 2019: Sergei Bobrovsky stops 46 shots, his most ever in a shutout for the Blue Jackets, to backstop Columbus to a 3-0 win vs. Carolina at Nationwide Arena. Adam McQuaid, David Savard and Josh Anderson score.