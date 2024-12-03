PREVIEW: Blue Jackets head north of border to face Calgary

BLUE JACKETS (11-9-3) at FLAMES (12-9-4), 9 PM, SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME
COLUMBUS, 6th in Metropolitan
CALGARY, T-4th in Pacific
After two straight road wins, Columbus puts its six-game point streak (5-0-1) on the line against the Flames
COLUMBUS, 6th in Metropolitan
CALGARY, T-4th in Pacific
The Blue Jackets have been one of the top teams in the NHL at home this season, posting an 8-3-1 in 12 games within the friendly confines of Nationwide Arena.
On the road, though, it’s been a different story. Columbus won just one of its first nine contests away from Nationwide Arena, a 1-6-2 record that included a winless four-game road swing through California and Seattle in early November.
Lately, though, things have been showing signs of turning. The Blue Jackets have won two road games in a row, including a comprehensive 6-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Chicago.
“We’re just growing together,” head coach Dean Evason said. “It’s a process learning how to play the same way consistently, being predictable in all areas of our game. If we do that, then we give ourselves a chance. It shouldn’t be, but for whatever reason, it’s tougher on the road, but our guys are finding some consistency, which is a positive.”
Tonight’s contest in Calgary won’t just be any road game, though, and not just because the Blue Jackets beat the Flames in Nationwide Arena just four days ago. It will be the Jackets’ first trip to Calgary since the offseason passing of Johnny Gaudreau, who was a beloved player in the Stampede City after eight-plus standout seasons that included six All-Star Game appearances.
The Flames will honor Gaudreau and his brother Matthew with a pregame ceremony, and his family will be in attendance, with father Guy Gaudreau taking the ice for Flames practice on Monday. It’s sure to be an emotional time for everyone involved, with both teams bonded by the tragedy.
“I think you just encourage (the players), everyone, just to be open and honest and just not to hold anything in,” Evason said about the situation. “If you feel something, then let it go. If that’s anger, if it’s sadness, whatever your emotion is, just let it go. It’s OK. Everybody’s different. Everybody heals differently and goes through it differently.”
Things could be particularly emotional for Sean Monahan, Gaudreau’s longtime teammate and linemate in Calgary who will be returning with the Blue Jackets.
“We had so many great memories here together,” Monahan said Monday in Calgary. “A lot of years, a lot of big wins, big nights. We had a lot of fun playing together. ... You feel his presence every day, and I think having that is something that helps me get by.”
Head coach: Ryan Huska (Third season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.52 (28th) | Scoring defense: 2.92 (10th) | PP: 19.7 percent (17th) | PK: 70.9 percent (30th)
The narrative: Few franchises in the NHL yo-yo as much as the Flames, as Calgary has missed the playoffs the past two seasons after winning 50 games, finishing first in the Pacific Division and reaching the second round in 2021-22. It’s part of a pattern in which the team has made the playoffs five of the last 10 years, but in consecutive seasons just once (2018-19 and 2019-20). The yo-yo is on the way up this season so far, as the Flames enter in a playoff position through 25 games.
Team leaders: Scoring hasn’t been the forte this season for the Flames so far, as Calgary doesn’t have a single player in the top 100 in the league in points. Nazem Kadri is the team’s top point scorer with 15, including eight goals that ties Jonathan Huberdeau for the most on the squad. Huberdeau has 14 points and is tied for second on the team in scoring with Rasmus Andersson (5-9-14), with MacKenzie Weegar next with a 3-10-13 line. Young center Connor Zary (5-7-12) is also putting together a solid second NHL campaign.
So far in net, Dustin Wolf (13 starts) and Dan Vladar (12) have split duties. Wolf is a two-time AHL All-Star and league MVP in 2022-23 who is in his first full year in the NHL; he’s 8-4-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage. Vladar is 4-5-3 with a 2.87 GAA and .900 save percentage.
What's new: A veteran of just one NHL game as a player, Huska has been in the organization since 2014-15, first serving as the team’s AHL head coach before being promoted to an NHL assistant and finally head coach. His squad won its first four games this year and was one of the league’s surprising squads in the early going, but the Flames just finished a winless four-game road trip that included a stop Friday in Columbus for a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Trending: Columbus swept the season series a year ago, and made it three wins in a row with last week’s triumph. The Blue Jackets are 4-0-1 in the last five contests over the past two-plus seasons.
Former CBJ: Defenseman Jake Bean has played in 12 games this season, posting a 1-2-3 line.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 78 Damon Severson
or G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 22 Jordan Harris
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Mikael Pyyhtia, Jack Johnson
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: Chinakhov did not make the trip with his injury, and we’ll see if any changes are in the offing when Dean Evason meets with the media Tuesday morning.
Riding an eight-game point streak (5-11-16) that is a franchise record for a defenseman, Zach Werenski is the third player overall and first defenseman in CBJ history to notch at least 16 points in an eight-game span, joining Artemi Panarin and Patrik Laine. ... Werenski leads all NHL players with an average ice time of 25:59 per game and is tied with Colorado’s Cale Makar and Washington’s Jacob Chychrun for the most goals among defensemen with eight. ... Kent Johnson has points in all nine games he’s played this season (6-6-12), making him the second player in franchise history to accomplish that feat to start a season (Ryan Johanson, 2014-15). He’s just the fourth player to score at least six goals in his first nine games of a season with the Blue Jackets, joining Rick Nash (three times), Boone Jenner and Kristian Huselius. The Blue Jackets are 6-2-1 in games Johnson has played this season. ... Dmitri Voronkov has a six-game point streak (4-4-8) and became just the second player in team history to notch at least 17 penalty minutes and score a goal in Sunday’s win (Scott Hartnell, Dec. 26, 2015 vs. Tampa Bay. ... Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is 6-0-1 in his last seven starts. ... Kirill Marchenko has four goals in the last four games and eight points (4-4-8) in the last five. ... Cole Sillinger has six assists in his last five games. ... Columbus’ 83 goals are the most through 23 games in franchise history. ... Columbus has scored in 16 consecutive regulation periods, tying a franchise record. ... Werenski is two goals from 100 in his NHL career. He’d be the first defenseman and eighth player overall to reach that mark with the Blue Jackets.
Dec. 3, 2013: Sergei Bobrovsky and Curtis McElhinney combine for 26 saves in a 1-0 shutout victory against Tampa Bay at Nationwide Arena. Bobrovsky made 18 saves before leaving in the third period with an injury, with McElhinney coming in and making eight stops to preserve the win.
Dec. 3, 2016: Columbus puts a team-record 60 shots on goal at Arizona, but goalie Mike Smith turns aside 58 of them before the Blue Jackets earn a 3-2 shootout win. Cam Atkinson and Sam Gagner score in the skills competition as Columbus wins its third in a row in what would become a 16-game winning streak.