PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to get back in win column vs. Islanders

BLUE JACKETS (31-29-9) at ISLANDERS (32-28-9), 7:30 PM, UBS ARENA
COLUMBUS, 6th in Metropolitan
NEW YORK, 5th in Metropolitan
Boosted by a couple of veterans likely returning from injury, Columbus faces a key road game on Long Island
At some point, perhaps it was bound to happen.
With just one goal in the previous four games, the Blue Jackets went to Pittsburgh for Friday night’s game and – in the words of head coach Dean Evason – tried to “cheat” the game.
Columbus had just played extremely tight 2-1 and 1-0 losses to New Jersey and Florida, respectively, and the Blue Jackets talked before the contest against the Penguins about sticking to their defensive game and letting the offense come.
Instead, things got a little haywire against the Penguins. The Blue Jackets did create plenty of chances against the Pens – they put three goals on the board, not to mention 47 shots – but gave up too many opportunities the other way. The result was six goals on the board for the Pens and a 6-3 loss that was the sixth setback in a row for the Blue Jackets.
“We think every guy is trying to push and do a little too much, which is easy to do when you’re not having success,” Evason said. “You’re trying to push for offense. Everyone is trying to push for offense, and it ended up we turned pucks over, we were on the wrong side of things. That wasn’t who we are the other night in Pittsburgh.”
The Blue Jackets will try to get back to the tight-checking style that still created plenty of offensive opportunities – just not goals – vs. the Devils and Panthers tonight on Long Island, and they’ll likely have a pair of veterans back in the lineup to help them do that.
Center Sean Monahan (out since Jan. 7 with an upper body injury) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (out since Oct. 15 after shoulder surgery) skated with the group Sunday in practice and said afterward they will be on the ice tonight barring any setbacks.
The two have to be activated off injured reserve today, but if they are, it will help to have a pair of players who have worn letters on their sweater – not to mention have played 1,597 combined career games – against the Islanders.
“To have obviously two veteran guys who have been there, done that, there’s no question (it will be nice) to have their presence within the room,” Evason said. “Having said that, the results haven’t been there. I’m not making excuses, but we’ve had plenty of opportunities to win hockey games, and we believe that it’s going to turn around, and it has to do that tomorrow.”
But more than anything, Evason just wants the Blue Jackets to play the right way and believe that the wins will come, especially as the Blue Jackets remain just four points out of a playoff spot with 13 games to go.
“The consistency of how we’ve played is there,” Evason said. “The consistency of how we conduct ourselves is always there. So yeah, are there streaks, are there highs and lows? Yeah, but the consistency of us staying calm and not pushing panic buttons is also a key factor we believe, and we’ve been able to do that throughout the highs and lows.”
Head coach: Patrick Roy (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.72 (25th) | Scoring defense: 2.96 (16th) | PP: 12.4 percent (32nd) | PK: 71.9 percent (30th)
The narrative: Lou Lamoriello has built a team that has made the Stanley Cup Playoffs five of the last six seasons, but after back-to-back runs to the NHL’s final four in 2020 and ‘21, the Isles have lost in the first round each of the past two seasons. Getting over the hump has proven difficult, as the Islanders just haven’t had the firepower to match up with some of the top teams in the league come spring. This season, special teams have submarined the Islanders, who are outscoring teams at 5-on-5 but are on the outside looking in for a playoff berth because of the power play and penalty kill.
Team leaders: The Islanders are one of two NHL teams along with Seattle without a 50-point scorer, though Bo Horvat and Anders Lee are close. Horvat leads the team with 48 points on the season with matching totals of 24 goals and 24 assists, while Lee – the team’s 34-year-old captain – has a team-best 25 goals among his 47 points. Kyle Palmieri adds a 21-23-44 line, Simon Holmstrom has 17 goals and Noah Dobson leads the defense with eight goals and 34 points.
With longtime CBJ nemesis Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve, Ilya Sorokin has carried the mail with 51 starts, a 27-20-5 record, 2.72 GAA and .907 save percentage.
What's new: The Islanders have been without standout forward Mat Barzal (lower body injury) for much of the season and traded veteran center Brock Nelson (20-23-43) at the deadline, but a five-game point streak (3-0-2) has put the team right back into the playoff race. Dobson (2-5-7) and Horvat (four goals) have led the charge in that five-game run while Sorokin has posted a .926 save percentage in that span.
Trending: UBS Arena opened in 2021, and the Blue Jackets are yet to leave Belmont Park with a win. Columbus is 0-5-1 all-time in the barn, including a 3-1 loss Jan. 20. Columbus did win the opening game of the season series by a 2-0 score Oct. 30 in Nationwide Arena.
Former CBJ: Forward Anthony Duclair missed a large chunk of the season with a lower body injury and has 7-4-11 in 39 games, while defenseman Adam Boqvist was claimed on waivers midway through the season and has two goals and five points in 12 games but has been out with an upper body injury. Liam Foudy played two games with the team earlier this year before being returned to the AHL.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 38 Boone Jenner
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 21 James van Riemsdyk
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 11 Luke Kunin
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 5 Denton Mateychuk
RD 44 Erik Gudbranson
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov, Christian Fischer, Jake Christiansen (upper body), Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov
Injured reserve: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Kevin Labanc (shoulder), Sean Monahan (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body)
Roster Report: Monahan and Gudbranson appear set to return to the lineup, taking the places of Chinakhov and Jack Johnson, respectively, based on the lines used in practice Sunday. Tarasov skated at practice and looks good to go after being ill for Saturday’s game in Pittsburgh.
Columbus has tied a franchise record with five players with 20-plus goals on the season (Kirill Marchenko, 25; Kent Johnson, 22; Adam Fantilli, 21; Zach Werenski, 20; Dmitri Voronkov, 20). ... Monahan has missed the past 28 contests with an upper body injury but is the first Blue Jackets player to record 40-plus points (14-27-41) in his first 41 games with the franchise. ... Werenski has a single-season team record with 49 assists on the year, and his 20 goals are tied with his mark of 20 in 2019-20 as the most in team history. His average ice time of 27:00 leads all NHL players, and he’s second among league defensemen in goals (20) and second in points (69) on the season. ... Adam Fantilli has a 14-12-26 line in the last 30 games. ... Marchenko has set a new career high with his 25 goals on the season. He is tied for 13th in the NHL with a plus-28 rating. ... Johnson has 22 points (11-11-22) in the past 25 games. ... Mathieu Olivier has a career-high 16 goals and is one of two NHL players with 15-plus goals and 100 penalty minutes in 2024-25; he’s also fourth in the NHL with 260 hits, a franchise single-season record. He has four goals in the last seven games and six in the last 12. ... The Blue Jackets are second in the NHL with 159 goals at 5-on-5. ... Blue Jackets defensemen have 43 goals this season, tied for first in the NHL, and 164 points, good for a tie for fourth place in the league.
March 24, 2001: Espen Knutsen becomes the first player in CBJ history to notch five assists and five points in a game, doing so in a 6-4 win vs. Calgary at Nationwide Arena. It’s a pair of franchise records that have been tied but never topped.
March 24, 2002: The Blue Jackets finish hosting the Seventh Annual Willie O’Ree All-Star Weekend, which features kids ages 10-12 who are participants in the NHL Diversity Task Force program. The game draws a record crowd in excess of 4,000 fans at Nationwide Arena.
March 24, 2004: Marc Denis stops 20 shots to collect his fifth shutout of the season in a 2-0 win vs. Minnesota at Nationwide Arena. Aaron Johnson and Rick Nash score the two CBJ goals in the second period.
March 24, 2015: Scott Hartnell collects his first CBJ hat trick, scoring three goals in a 5-3 win vs. Anaheim at Nationwide Arena.
March 24, 2019: In a key win, Sergei Bobrovsky stops all 21 shots against as the Blue Jackets – who entered the game four points out of a playoff spot – earn a 5-0 shutout victory at Vancouver. At the end of a road trip that started with three straight losses, the struggling Blue Jackets staged a key team meeting before the game in an effort to right the ship, and they’d go on to win seven of the last eight starting in Vancouver to clinch a postseason bid.
March 24, 2023: Boone Jenner scores on the power play 40 seconds into overtime – his first extra-time tally of his career – to give the Blue Jackets a 5-4 home win over the Islanders. Hunter McKown notches an assist in his first career NHL game.