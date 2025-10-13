PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Devils on Opening Night

The Blue Jackets did a lot of things right – and a few things wrong – on the way to their first victory of the season Saturday in Minnesota.

There was certainly a lot to like about the team’s offensive abilities, as the Blue Jackets filled up the net on the way to the 7-4 victory. There were notable individual efforts across the ice, from the hat trick for Kirill Marchenko to three-point nights for Boone Jenner and Zach Werenski to Elvis Merzlikins’ 48-save performance, and Columbus did enough to overcome a penalty-filled night to down the Wild.

But the most encouraging sign had to be the way the Blue Jackets rolled with the punches. The temperature rose multiple times throughout the game, including in the second period when Minnesota erased the Jackets’ 2-0 lead with a pair of power-play goals in a 2:06 span, but Columbus was able to settle things down each time the Wild tried to get under their skin or looked poised to rally.

“There were obviously a lot of momentum swings,” Jenner said. “I think we kept our composure pretty good when a lot of things were happening that weren’t real good for us. The way we regrouped from that ... I just really liked our response.”

It's a trait that will come in handy throughout the season, both in games and as the ups and downs of an 82-game season come to pass. Head coach Dean Evason said that was a hallmark of his team throughout the season a year ago, and it was good to see that continued resilience have such an important impact on Saturday’s win.

“It’s better than it was last year, for sure,” Evason said. “I probably didn’t hold my composure real well; they did, and that’s exciting. We talked about the team being their team; it’s their team. Regardless of what we do or whatever happens on the other side or the refs or the other team, they don’t care. They just go about their business. That’s exciting for us, obviously, as a team.”

Columbus now returns for its home opener tonight against New Jersey with a 1-1-0 record. There will be plenty of pomp and circumstance, plus a large and loud crowd in Nationwide Arena, with the 5th Line ready to see the Blue Jackets up close for the first time this year.

Coming off a season in which the Blue Jackets tied a franchise record for points at home, CBJ players hope to keep up the good start and deliver a victory.

“I like the way we played for both games,” Werenski said. “I thought we could have gotten rewarded a little better in Nashville. We didn’t, but we stuck with it here tonight and got two points. Now we’re headed home for a few. I definitely think it’s a good start for our group.”