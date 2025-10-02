Celebrate the 25th season home opener with Plaza Party presented by Nationwide

The Columbus Blue Jackets invite fans to kick off the club’s 25th season by visiting the Opening Night Plaza Party, presented by Nationwide, on Monday, October 13 before the Jackets host the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m. The party on the Front Street Plaza starts at 3:30 p.m. and game tickets are not required to attend.

A central attraction of the plaza party is the Nationwide “blue carpet” arrival of the Blue Jackets. Fans are invited to line up and welcome the players as they proceed across the plaza and into the front doors of Nationwide Arena. Arriving in Lexus vehicles, most players are expected between 4-5 p.m.

Fans 21 and over can enjoy samples from Garage Beer, Clubtails and Surfside, while entertainment for all ages includes an ice sculpture, face painters, balloon artists, and a DJ from 4-7 p.m. Attendees can also visit Blue Jackets radio partners 97.1 The Fan at The Fan Van and 93.1 The Fan WSSR from Lima, OH. Team partners including Nationwide, Bread Financial, G&J Pepsi, Tim Hortons, and Fanatics Sportsbook will be onsite to connect with fans.

FanDuel Sports Network will broadcast from inside Nationwide Arena and stream an expanded edition of the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show hosted by Brian Giesenschlag and Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre starting at 6 p.m.

Inside Nationwide Arena, fans will receive a 2025-26 schedule magnet, courtesy of Nationwide. Doors open early at 5:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 p.m. for a special Opening Night ceremony featuring individual player introductions, and more. Members of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will honor our nation with a heartfelt performance of the national anthem alongside 99-year-old World War II veteran Burt Marsh before puck drop.

A highlight on the main concourse will be the display of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan earned the honor last season.

The Blue Jackets Foundation’s 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, is open now through the end of the second intermission on Opening Night (Oct. 13) with a guaranteed jackpot of at least $25,000. The winner will be announced during the third period. To participate, fans 18 years of age and older can purchase tickets throughout Nationwide Arena during the game or go to www.BlueJackets.com/5050raffle.

The Blue Line Store located at Nationwide Arena will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until the end of the game. Fans can shop exclusive 25th Anniversary merchandise, including quarter-zip jackets, hats, tees, and more.

The Blue Jackets open the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday, October 9 at the Nashville Predators. Game time from Bridgestone Arena is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.