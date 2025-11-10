PREVIEW: Blue Jackets looking to get back in win column vs. Oilers

It feels like there’s a good team inside the CBJ locker room, but sometimes it seems like the Blue Jackets can’t get out of their own way.

There are long stretches when the Blue Jackets dominate the puck, putting opponents on their heels with detailed defense that quickly translates to puck possession on offense. Then there are moments when Columbus fails to sustain those stretches, losing momentum, getting stuck in its own zone and committing turnovers that lead to goals.

Add it all up and you have a team that’s at the .500 mark through 14 games, and Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Vancouver was another example of that Jekyll-and-Hyde nature. Columbus had plenty of moments of impressive play, posting big edges in shot attempts and quality scoring chances through the first two periods.

But in the eyes of head coach Dean Evason, the team’s third straight loss featured too many of the mistakes at critical times that have undone many of the Jackets’ early-season losses.

“It’s a tough one because for the most part, we played well,” Evason said. “But the goals that we gave them, three are turnovers, and (the other) one’s a crucial part of the hockey game where we allow people to get in behind us for a semi breakaway. It just, it can’t happen. We can’t continually give those type of goals away where we’re not making teams earn them as much as we should be. And consequently, we’ve lost three in a row now.”

The game was a back-and-forth affair that was never separated by more than a goal, and as Evason said, what had to be most frustrating to the Blue Jackets was the way Vancouver scored. Both the Canucks’ second and third goals came after Columbus had long stretches of the puck in the offensive zone, then had to pull the puck out of their own net after one tough shift. Then, as Evason alluded to, the winner came on a breakdown that sent sniper Brock Boeser flying into the zone with speed for a clean look on net.

So how do the Blue Jackets get better in that regard? Veteran center Charlie Coyle stressed the importance of patience and understanding game situations.

“It’s usually the team that sticks to the way they do things and wait for the other team to start cheating or try to force things and play in your favor,” Coyle said. “We probably could have done a little bit better job of that, but again we have to watch some video. A lot was going on, a lot happening, but (the game) was there for us.”

Still, Evason stressed the need to stay positive, and the Blue Jackets felt they could take some things away from Saturday’s loss and use them in an effort to finish off the road trip with results tonight in Edmonton and Tuesday in Seattle.

“We obviously know we're not gonna win every game, but if we play that that way and if we play the right way, how our team is structured and needs to play, then we're gonna give ourselves an opportunity,” defenseman Damon Severson said postgame. “We give ourselves an opportunity tonight. We just obviously didn't get the job done, so that part sucks obviously, losing three in a row now.

“Tough start to this trip, but we have another opportunity in Edmonton and a back-to-back with Seattle to get back in the win column before we head back home.”