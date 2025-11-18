PREVIEW: Blue Jackets put point streak on line in Winnipeg

The Blue Jackets hit the road tonight for the second half of a back-to-back against Winnipeg, and as it stands, Columbus holds the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference via tiebreaker.

The team pulled into that spot with last night’s 4-3 shootout win against Montreal, but it’s not a situation where you can rest on your laurels. The Blue Jackets are tied with both New York squads as well as Ottawa with 22 points on the year, with the teams holding the Nos. 7-10 spots in the East.

Philadelphia and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida are hot on their heels with 21 points, while Tampa Bay and Washington – two perennial playoff teams – are just two points back.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets could be upwardly mobile if they continue the current five-game point streak (3-0-2) they’re on. Pittsburgh is just two points ahead of the Jackets in third place in the Metropolitan Division, and leaders New Jersey and Carolina are within shouting distance five points ahead.

It just goes to show you how tight things are in the Eastern Conference as we near the quarter pole, as well as how important points gained – and perhaps given – can be. The Blue Jackets learned that lesson a year ago when they finished just one win out of a playoff spot, and this year’s record through 19 games is improved from last year’s 8-9-2 mark.

Yet there was a little bit of frustration with ceding a two-goal lead to the Canadiens on Monday night, allowing Montreal to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the third to earn a point that could be crucial down the road.

“We’re not happy about it obviously,” Adam Fantilli said. “Sometimes it comes down to the wild card, but we don’t even want to be talking about the wild card right now. That’s not what we’re here for. We’re trying to get in the playoffs. We’re not trying to hope for it. Obviously you don’t want to give them a point. It sucks, but we got two tonight and that’s all we can really focus on.”

The road doesn’t get any easier tonight as well, as the flight to Winnipeg made for a late night before the Blue Jackets have to face one of the top teams in the Western Conference. While it may have been disappointing to allow Montreal back into the game, it would have been even worse to start a difficult back-to-back without getting the victory in Columbus.

“It’s a huge two points to start off this back-to-back,” Zach Werenski said. “It’s not the most ideal schedule in terms of a back-to-back, but other teams go through it. We’ll get on the plane, get to Winnipeg and just get ready for tomorrow.”