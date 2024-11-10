PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it in Anaheim

BLUE JACKETS (5-6-2) at DUCKS (4-7-2), 8 PM, HONDA CENTER
COLUMBUS, T-7th in Metropolitan
ANAHEIM, T-7th in Pacific
After Saturday night's loss to Los Angeles, Columbus will look to get a win against the Ducks
Saturday night in Los Angeles, the Blue Jackets were in some ways their own worst enemy.
Columbus wasn’t necessarily outplayed by one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but they were beaten by a 5-2 score by the Kings.
And to head coach Dean Evason, the biggest difference in the game was the Blue Jackets made the crucial mistakes that are on the knife’s edge between winning and losing in the National Hockey League.
“There were just key moments in the hockey game where we gave opportunities,” Evason said as the Blue Jackets lost their fourth straight (0-3-1). “Not saying we gave (them) goals because they took advantage of some stuff. But the first goal, we turn it over. The second goal, we make a huge mistake. The third goal, we turn it over. That’s three goals.
“We have a 1-0 lead. In key areas of the ice, we have to make the right reads or clearly not turn the puck over in order to give teams momentum to come back after us. And we did that tonight.”
The result was in the end, the Blue Jackets lost the game where they had edges in shots on goal, shot attempts and scoring chances, but that may just be the difference between a team that knows how to win – Los Angeles has made three straight playoff appearances – and a squad like the CBJ that’s trying to get to that level.
“Honestly, I think we played a solid game, but at the end of the day, we want to come out with a win,” said forward Justin Danforth, who had a pair of assists in the game. “We gotta find a way to win games. That’s what playoff teams do. We have to get back on track, get a little confidence back, and we have a big game tomorrow.”
As Danforth said, there’s little time to dwell on the loss as the Blue Jackets get right back at it tonight against Anaheim. A focus will be on trying to find the goal-scoring touch the team had in the early going; after scoring six goals in four of the first eight games, Columbus has played five straight games in which the team has scored two or fewer times.
“There was a little bit (of improvement), but we can still get there,” Evason said. “I think we’re still thinking and relying off the rush, where need our offensive zone game (to be) where we’re hanging on to pucks and allowing the cycle and our movement to generate more offense than it has here the last few games.”
Head coach: Greg Cronin (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.08 (32nd) | Scoring defense: 3.15 (19th) | PP: 13.0 percent (28th) | PK: 72.2 percent (28th)
The narrative: The Ducks have a proud history that includes the 2007 Stanley Cup and six straight playoff appearances from 2013-18, but the franchise has endured six straight seasons since then without playoff hockey. This year hasn’t looked that much more promising yet with Anaheim seventh in the Pacific Division, but the hope is a young core that includes such players as Mason McTavish, Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Cutter Gauthier, Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov – all on the current roster and 23 and under – will propel the team back into contention.
Team leaders: Troy Terry has turned from a fresh-faced youngster into a veteran leader at this point, and the 27-year-old wing leads the Ducks in both goals (five) and points (10) on the year. McTavish follows with a 2-6-8 line, while veteran Ryan Strome (3-3-6) and Carlsson (4-2-6) are next in scoring. Zellweger leads the defense with four points on two goals and two helpers.
In net, 24-year-old Czech Lukas Dostal leads the NHL in saves on the season, going 4-5-2 thus far with a 2.73 GAA and .922 save percentage.
What's new: The Ducks didn’t make a ton of changes in the offseason as the young core is the focus in the squad, but they did add some veterans up front in Robby Fabbri and Ohio native Jansen Harkins as well as defensively in Brian Dumoulin. Anaheim comes into the game on a four-game losing skid (0-3-1) in which the team has been outscored 16-6.
Trending: Columbus took three of four points a season ago, dropping a 3-2 overtime final to the Ducks in October before earning a 7-4 win in Anaheim in February. That in in the Honda Center ended a five-game winning streak for the Ducks in the series.
Former CBJ: None
LW 59 Yegor Chinakhov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 9 Ivan Provorov
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 3 Jack Johnson
RD 55 David Jiricek
Scratches: Kent Johnson (upper body), James van Riemsdyk, Jordan Harris
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body), Gavin Brindley (finger)
Roster Report: This is the skater lineup from last night’s game in Los Angeles. Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason will meet with the media at 2:30 Pacific Time to discuss any potential changes, but it seems likely Tarasov gets the second half of the back-to-back in net.
Defenseman Jack Johnson is set to play in his 1,200th career game while Zach Werenski is set to skate in game No. 500 of his career. ... Werenski will be the fourth CBJ defenseman to reach 500 games with the team, joining David Savard, Fedor Tyutin and Rostislav Klesla. ... The Blue Jackets have killed 27 of 31 opposing power-play chances (87.1 percent) over the last 11 games. ... After goals by Dmitri Voronkov and Ivan Provorov last night, 17 Blue Jackets have scored this season. ... Justin Danforth notched his second multipoint game of the season vs. LA. … Kirill Marchenko has a 5-8-13 line in the last 12 games. ... Monahan is one assist away from 300 in his NHL career, while Damon Severson is two points away from 300. ... Elvis Merzlikins is two games from 200 in his NHL career.
Nov. 10, 2010: The Blue Jackets tie a then-franchise record for goals and record the most lopsided win in club history at the time, beating the St. Louis Blues 8-1 at Nationwide Arena.
Nov. 10, 2018: Cam Atkinson scores in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Rangers, starting a franchise record-tying seven-game goal streak in which he’d tally nine times.