PREVIEW: Blue Jackets make a swift stop in Vancouver

BLUE JACKETS (11-11-3) at CANUCKS (13-7-4), 10 PM, ROGERS ARENA
COLUMBUS, T-7th in Metropolitan
VANCOUVER, T-4th in Pacific
After a pair of losses in Alberta, Columbus looks to shake it off in tonight's battle with the Canucks
Thursday night, the Blue Jackets saw just how quickly a game can turn in a 6-3 loss at Edmonton.
After the teams played an even first period that ended 1-1, Columbus gave up three goals in the first seven minutes of the middle frame and four goals overall in the period to trail 5-2 after 40 minutes. From there, the game was largely academic, as the Blue Jackets were unable to bounce back from the three-goal deficit on the way to losing their second straight.
It all started when one of the game’s top players, Connor McDavid, set up one of its top snipers, Leon Draisaitl, for a goal just 2:22 into the frame. The Blue Jackets challenged for goaltender interference and lost, with Edmonton following with a goal on the ensuing power play to double the lead. An odd-man rush goal at 6:53 then made it a three-goal contest, and the Oilers were off and running.
It was an example of how a lot of factors can turn a close game into one you’re chasing, as the Oilers’ superstars made a difference, a break went against the CBJ with the failed challenge, Columbus lost the special teams battle, and goalie Daniil Tarasov gave up six goals in his first start in nearly three weeks.
“They scored on a power play there, and we didn’t get a goal on ours,” defenseman Damon Severson said postgame. “It’s a little bit of a difference. A little bit of our forecheck wasn’t quite as good sometimes letting them come through the neutral zone with speed. But they just played with the puck more, it seemed like, and they played in our zone a lot longer. We had to defend a lot longer than they did.”
Head coach Dean Evason had been worried about his team’s energy level in its shutout loss Tuesday at Calgary, but the Blue Jackets had jump early on in Edmonton. They’ll try to find that again with a quick turnaround as the team flew even further west to Vancouver after the loss.
“We started correctly,” Evason said. “We played hard. We played well. Obviously a big moment in the game with the goalie challenge. It’s a 1-1 hockey game, and by the end of the whole sequence, it’s 3-1.”
Head coach: Rick Tocchet (Third season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 3.25 (11th) | Scoring defense: 3.17 (24th) | PP: 23.3 percent (11th) | PK: 80.8 percent (10th)
The narrative: Tocchet has brought a measure of respectability to a franchise that seemed to be foundering for a while, as Vancouver made the playoffs just once from 2016-23 before getting to the second round last year in Tocchet’s first full season. He’s 83-42-17 since taking over the Canucks, who again are in the mix in the Pacific Division.
Team leaders: Coming off of last season’s dominant Norris Trophy-winning campaign, Quinn Hughes is again filling up the scoresheet, leading Vancouver and placing second among all NHL defensemen with 29 points (six goals, 23 assists). He’s the straw that stirs the drink from the blue line, while up front, Elias Pettersson (7-16-23) and Conor Garland (8-14-22) are just short of a point-per-game pace. Jake DeBrusk leads the team with 11 goals in his first season in Vancouver.
In net, No. 1 Thatcher Demko is yet to play this season because of a knee injury but could be back in net as soon as tonight. In his stead, Kevin Lankinen has carried the load and is 12-3-3 with a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage.
What's new: That the Canucks are in a top-three spot in the Pacific Division without Demko is a testament to the squad they’ve put together, and you’d have to think his return will give the squad a boost. They’re also currently without Ohio native J.T. Miller, who is fifth on the team in scoring but has taken a personal leave of absence, as well as defenseman Filip Hronek but still with points in five of the last six (4-1-1).
Trending: Columbus got three of four points in the season series last year, including a 5-4 overtime loss in Vancouver on Jan. 27. The past three years, Columbus has won all three home games in the series and lost all three on the road.
Former CBJ: There are no former Blue Jackets on the squad, but Columbus-area native Kiefer Sherwood has posted a 6-6-12 line.
LW 10 Dmitri Voronkov
C 23 Sean Monahan
RW 86 Kirill Marchenko
LW 4 Cole Sillinger
C 19 Adam Fantilli
RW 91 Kent Johnson
LW 27 Zach Aston-Reese
C 17 Justin Danforth
RW 24 Mathieu Olivier
LW 82 Mikael Pyyhtia
C 7 Sean Kuraly
RW 62 Kevin Labanc
LD 8 Zach Werenski
RD 15 Dante Fabbro
G 90 Elvis Merzlikins
LD 9 Ivan Provorov
RD 78 Damon Severson
G 40 Daniil Tarasov
LD 2 Jake Christiansen
RD 22 Jordan Harris
Scratches: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), James van Riemsdyk, Jack Johnson
Injured reserve, Injured/Non-Roster list: Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets will not have a morning skate in the second half of the back-to-back, so any changes to the lineup will come with Dean Evason’s meeting with the media pregame after arrival at the arena.
Zach Werenski has points in nine of the last 10 games, amassing a 5-12-17 line in that span … Werenski leads all NHL players with an average ice time of 26:06 per game and is tied with Colorado’s Cale Makar and Washington’s Jacob Chychrun for the most goals among defensemen with eight. ... Led by Werenski, Blue Jackets defensemen have 18 goals this season, most in the NHL. … Kent Johnson has points in nine of 11 games he’s played this season (6-6-12). ... Cole Sillinger has eight points (1-7-8) in the last seven games and three multipoint games in that span. … Dmitri Voronkov has eight points (4-4-8) in the last eight games, while Kirill Marchenko has four goals in the last six games and eight points (4-4-8) in the last seven. ... Elvis Merzlikins is 6-1-1 in his last eight starts. … Werenski is two goals from 100 in his NHL career. He’d be the first defenseman and eighth player overall to reach that mark with the Blue Jackets.
Dec. 6, 2005: Adam Foote is named the fourth captain in Blue Jackets history.
Dec. 6, 2010: Rick Nash scores an extra-attacker goal with 47 seconds to play and Kyle Wilson gets the decisive goal in the shootout as the Blue Jackets take a 3-2 victory vs. Dallas in Nationwide Arena.
Dec. 6, 2013: Three days after relieving the injured Sergei Bobrovsky in a combined shutout effort, Curtis McElhinney stops all 20 shots against as the Blue Jackets defeat Minnesota by a 4-0 score at Nationwide.
Dec. 6, 2018: Seth Jones scores 10 seconds into overtime as the Blue Jackets earn a 4-3 win at Philadelphia. Cam Atkinson assists on the goal to run his point streak to 12 games, where it would end one shy of a CBJ franchise record.
Dec. 6, 2022: Kirill Marchenko makes his NHL debut in the Blue Jackets’ game at Pittsburgh.