Blue Jackets place Brindley on IR, loan Holm to Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Gavin Brindley on Injured Reserve and loaned defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Columbus’ 2024 training camp roster now stands at 30 players, including 18 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Brindley, 19, suffered a broken finger in Tuesday’s 3-1 preseason victory at St. Louis and is expected to be sidelined four-to-six-weeks. He made his NHL debut in the Blue Jackets' 2023-24 season finale on Apr. 16 vs. Carolina. A native of Fort Myers, Florida, he was selected by Columbus in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 5-8-173-pound forward registered 37-54-91 and 50 penalty minutes in 81 career games at the University of Michigan from 2022-24. He was named to the NCAA First All-American Team and the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2023-24 after finishing among NCAA leaders in goals (sixth-T), points (eighth) and points-per-game (1.33, 11th) with 25-28-53 and 28 PIM in 40 appearances with the Wolverines.

Bjorgvik-Holm has collected 1-6-7 in 43 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut in 2020-21, including skating in two games with the club in 2023-24. The 6-4, 201-pound blueliner has added 6-31-37 and 61 PIM in 76 career appearances with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Kalamazoo Wings. He registered 5-28-33 and 38 PIM in 57 contests with Cincinnati in 2023-24. The native of Oslo, Norway was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fifth round, 145th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets play their seventh preseason game tonight at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.