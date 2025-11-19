Blue Jackets partner with Wild Turkey to support Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Turkey donation will provide hundreds of families across central and eastern Ohio with a traditional holiday meal this Thanksgiving

Group Photo
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Wild Turkey joined forces to make a meaningful impact this Thanksgiving by donating turkeys to Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC). The donation, delivered on November 13 with help from former Blue Jackets forward and current TV analyst Jody Shelley, will provide hundreds of families across central and eastern Ohio with a traditional holiday meal.

“At Wild Turkey, supporting our communities during the holiday season is a tradition we hold close to our hearts,” said Nathaniel Boivin, Sr. Brand Manager for Wild Turkey. “For years, we’ve made it a priority to give back during the Thanksgiving season, and partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Mid-Ohio Food Collective allows us to continue that legacy in a meaningful way. We’re honored to help families celebrate the holidays and come together around a good meal.”

“This initiative is a great example of how partnerships can come together to make a real difference,” added Shelley. “We’re proud to work alongside Wild Turkey to support Mid-Ohio Food Collective and help brighten the holidays for local families.”

Inspired by its 101-proof bourbon, Wild Turkey is donating 303 turkeys—101 for each TV timeout the brand is sponsoring during Blue Jackets home games in November—to support the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and help ensure families across Ohio can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together.

“Because of this donation, hundreds of our neighbors will be able to have the meal we all picture when we imagine Thanksgiving,” said Craig Truax, MOFC Director of Corporate Partnerships. “We’re grateful to Wild Turkey and the Columbus Blue Jackets for teaming up with us against hunger this holiday season.”

In addition to the donation, Wild Turkey will give fans the chance to win festive prize packs, including a chef hat, oven mitts, apron, and a $150 Kroger gift card, during select games at Nationwide Arena this month. To support the Mid-Ohio Food Collective this holiday season, visit www.mofc.org.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

20-game check-in: Marchenko helps lead way for Blue Jackets

Werenski hits 400 points but Jackets lose at Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets put point streak on line in Winnipeg

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets stay with it, down Canadiens

Blue Jackets recover, defeat Canadiens in shootout

Small Business of the Month: Parr Public Safety Equipment

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets close homestand against Canadiens

Vyborny excited to return to 'second hometown'

Rangers edge Blue Jackets in shootout

Blue Jackets place forward Boone Jenner on injured reserve

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Rangers meet for CBJ 25th Anniversary Game

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets finish this one off vs. the Oilers

Olivier, Coyle lead way as Blue Jackets hold off Oilers

Blue Jackets connection remains strong for Hero alumna

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Oilers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Blue Jackets holiday pack features game tickets, limited edition T-shirt from HOMAGE

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets get a needed win in Seattle

Blue Jackets overcome Kraken in shootout