Blue Jackets partner with Wild Turkey to support Mid-Ohio Food Collective

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Wild Turkey joined forces to make a meaningful impact this Thanksgiving by donating turkeys to Mid-Ohio Food Collective (MOFC). The donation, delivered on November 13 with help from former Blue Jackets forward and current TV analyst Jody Shelley, will provide hundreds of families across central and eastern Ohio with a traditional holiday meal.

“At Wild Turkey, supporting our communities during the holiday season is a tradition we hold close to our hearts,” said Nathaniel Boivin, Sr. Brand Manager for Wild Turkey. “For years, we’ve made it a priority to give back during the Thanksgiving season, and partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Mid-Ohio Food Collective allows us to continue that legacy in a meaningful way. We’re honored to help families celebrate the holidays and come together around a good meal.”

“This initiative is a great example of how partnerships can come together to make a real difference,” added Shelley. “We’re proud to work alongside Wild Turkey to support Mid-Ohio Food Collective and help brighten the holidays for local families.”

Inspired by its 101-proof bourbon, Wild Turkey is donating 303 turkeys—101 for each TV timeout the brand is sponsoring during Blue Jackets home games in November—to support the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and help ensure families across Ohio can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal together.

“Because of this donation, hundreds of our neighbors will be able to have the meal we all picture when we imagine Thanksgiving,” said Craig Truax, MOFC Director of Corporate Partnerships. “We’re grateful to Wild Turkey and the Columbus Blue Jackets for teaming up with us against hunger this holiday season.”

In addition to the donation, Wild Turkey will give fans the chance to win festive prize packs, including a chef hat, oven mitts, apron, and a $150 Kroger gift card, during select games at Nationwide Arena this month. To support the Mid-Ohio Food Collective this holiday season, visit www.mofc.org.