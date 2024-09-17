Blue Jackets to host open practice Sunday at OhioHealth Ice Haus

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to open the doors of the OhioHealth Ice Haus on Sunday, September 22 for Open Practice ahead of the start of the 2024-2025 National Hockey League (NHL) season. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The team will scrimmage starting at 12:15 p.m. and the event will conclude at the close of the scrimmage.

Entry is FREE with the first 1,000 fans to enter receiving an official Blue Jackets Training Camp t-shirt courtesy of OhioHealth. Complimentary donuts and coffee from Tim Hortons will be provided to attendees. The Blue Line will also be on-site for anyone wanting to purchase items ahead of the upcoming season.

Ahead of the Open Practice, the Blue Jackets will host two Get Out And Learn street hockey clinics for first-time participants on McConnell Plaza. The free, 30-minute clinics, presented by Safelite, in association with Apex Pros, are open to boys and girls ages five to 12 and will begin at 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Participants will receive age-appropriate instruction from USA Hockey-certified coaches in a safe and fun atmosphere. Participants will also receive a CBJ-branded hockey stick, ball and t-shirt as an encouragement to play away from the rink. Advanced registration is required and open now. Learn more and register at BlueJackets.com/GOAL.

Free parking is available in the Arena Garage located behind the north side of Nationwide Arena.

For fans unable to attend, the scrimmage will stream live on BlueJackets.com and the team’s app.