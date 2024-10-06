Blue Jackets loan D Denton Mateychuk to AHL Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have loaned defenseman Denton Mateychuk to the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Columbus’ roster now stands at 28 players, including 18 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Mateychuk, 20, made his pro debut with the Monsters in the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs, registering three assists and a +5 plus/minus rating in four appearances. He posted 41-174-215 in 203 career games with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League from 2019-24. The 5-11, 185-pound blueliner was selected by Columbus in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mateychuk was awarded the 2023-24 Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s top defenseman and named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team after leading league blueliners in points-per-game (1.44) and finishing third in assists and points and fifth-T in goals with 17-58-75 in 52 contests with the Warriors. He then captured playoff MVP honors after leading Moose Jaw to its first WHL championship in franchise history in 2024 with 11-19-30 in 20 outings.

Columbus begins the 2024-25 season on Thursday, October 10 at Minnesota. Game time from Xcel Energy Center is 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Ohio and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.