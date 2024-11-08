Blue Jackets announce Limitless Limo as proud partner

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce a multiyear partnership with Limitless Limo, a luxury transportation company owned by former Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky. The limo service is designated as a Proud Partner promising to elevate the fan experience.

“The Blue Jackets are proud to have Limitless Limo and Brandon Dubinsky join our family of corporate partners. Brandon’s passion for this team, and its fans, has been at the forefront since his time on the ice,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Ryan Shirk. “Through this partnership, we aim to create unforgettable moments for fans during, as well as, to and from the game.”

Fans can look forward to exclusive contests and promotions stemming from this partnership, providing a touch of luxury to fans attending games and events. Blue Jackets fans who purchase Limitless Limo transportation coming home from a Blue Jackets game will have a portion of the service donated to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Having been a part of the Blue Jackets organization Dubinsky expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership.

"I am thrilled to be back in Nationwide Arena with the Blue Jackets, not only as a fan but now as a Proud Partner! The team and the 5th Line have been an extension of my family for many years, so I am excited to continue the journey through Limitless Limo,” said Dubinsky. “We are excited to provide fun and safe transportation to Nationwide Arena, whether that is with large parties for corporate events, birthday parties, or just a small group that wants to have a great time and ensure that they will not only get there and back safely but in style.”

Limitless Limo will also have a visible presence through signage at Nationwide Arena, the home of the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they visit the LA Kings. Game time from Crypto.com Arena is 9 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.