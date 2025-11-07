Lundeström settling in during first season with Blue Jackets

After seven years in Anaheim with the Ducks organization, Isac Lundeström is settling into life as a Blue Jacket.

The 26-year-old center has established himself as a dependable depth option, with 35 goals and 86 points in 350 career NHL games over eight seasons. Drafted 23rd overall by the Ducks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundeström grew up in the Ducks organization over the past seven seasons.

Signing a two-year, $2.6 million contract with Columbus as a free agent this summer began a new chapter in a career characterized by stability. Even in his home country of Sweden, he played for only one organization, Luleå HF.

When asked about how he is adjusting to a new team, Lundeström said, "it's a little bit different to come to a new group, and especially (being) the only Swede on the team as well. But it’s a friendly group here and a great group of guys, so it’s been really easy to come in.”

Although not the most outgoing personality at first, Lundeström says adapting to the locker room dynamic has been seamless.

“Obviously it takes some time, but now I feel comfortable with the group,” he said. “It's a really easy group to get to know, and they take good care of me.”

The close-knit locker room is also noticeable outside the rink. At the team’s annual Halloween party last week, Lundeström and his wife enjoyed spending time with new teammates and their families, dressed as Top Gun pilots.

On the ice, the Gällivare, Sweden, native brings a stable presence on both sides of the puck. Through 13 games with the Blue Jackets, he has registered two assists – including one on the game-winning goal in overtime Oct. 28 at Buffalo – and averaged 11:50 minutes of time on ice with a plus-1 rating.

Head coach Dean Evason appreciates the flexibility of Lundeström's game. His sound defensive presence allows Evason to feel confident in using him in all situations, including as a consistent member of the penalty kill.

“He’s played extremely well in all areas,” Evason said. “He obviously kills penalties, he has an offensive game to him, too, but is very aware defensively. He’s fit in with whoever we’ve played him with. He’s a very versatile guy, and he’s obviously been a great pickup for us.”

The reliable center also solidifies the Jackets’ ability to win faceoffs, an area where the team has struggled in recent years. Not only has Lundeström reinforced the team on draws, he’s improved his own faceoff percentage. This season, he's won 54.5 of faceoffs, which is a roughly eight percent increase from his 45.9 career percentage entering the season.

“It's really important to start with the puck, so faceoffs are really a huge part (of my game),” Lundeström said. “I want to win the draws (every time) of course, and you want to start with the puck and everything, so it’s an important thing. I’ve got (Sean Monahan) and (Charlie) Coyle and those guys, and it’s pretty easy to watch and learn from those guys too because they’ve been in the league for a while and (are) great faceoff guys.”

Lundeström has primarily anchored the Blue Jackets’ fourth line through the start of the season. The combinations have varied, but he has consistently been paired with Miles Wood, Zach Aston-Reese and Yegor Chinakhov.

Regardless of linemates, his presence brings depth to the lineup as someone that can play in different situations. Though he has yet to score his first goal of the season, he does not lack offensive skill, which Evason values.

“When you have a guy that’s aware defensively and committed defensively but yet still can have the offensive side to him, it’s clearly a bonus,” Evason said.

Lundeström’s speed is not something to ignore either, as his 23 bursts of at least 20 mph place him in the 78th percentile of all NHL forwards per NHL Edge statistics. Especially playing beside Wood and Chinakhov, two of the fastest players in the league, that line's ability to beat opponents to pucks is a real threat.

“They're pretty fast guys out there, and they're good skaters,” Lundeström said. “It's been good to play simple, get the pucks in deep, and try to use our speed out there.”

There certainly seems to be chemistry developing between Lundeström and his teammates. As the team continues its four-game Western Canada road trip, he hopes to build on those relationships.

“I think we just have to continue,” he said. “It's not easy to win on the road, but I think we have a great group of guys here, and that's the same thing with my line. We’ve just got to keep going and keep it simple and play our game.”