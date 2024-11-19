Blue Jackets to host Meyer Shank Racing drivers December 12

Drivers will participate in a pregame happy hour included in a special ticket package

RacingTicketPack_16x9 copy 3
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) drivers Helio Castroneves and Felix Rosenqvist as special guests during the upcoming Blue Jackets game on Thursday, December 12 when the team hosts the Washington Capitals. The appearance is part of an exclusive Blue Jackets MSR NTT INDYCAR SERIES Ticket Package offering an exclusive pre-game happy hour and panel discussion with the drivers.

The drivers will also participate in a pre-game autograph signing open to all game attendees on the main concourse beginning when doors open at 6 p.m. until puck drop.

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Castroneves, 49, is one of only four drivers to have won the Indianapolis 500 four times (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021). He is also a three-time winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona, a 24-hour sports car endurance race (2021, 2022, 2023). Castroneves is tied for 10th in NTT INDYCAR SERIES history for most race wins coming in at 31 and is ranked fourth in all-time INDYCAR pole positions with 50. In addition to his racing achievements, Castroneves is also recognized for his captivating performances and 2007 winner of the Mirrorball trophy on the hit TV show "Dancing with the Stars." This added element of his career has further endeared him to a wider audience.

Rosenqvist is a three-time Renault 2.0 champion, a 2015 season winner of the highly competitive European Formula 3 Championship, and a two-time winner of the Masters of F3 championship. A native of Värnamo, Sweden, Rosenqvist moved overseas in 2016 to compete in the INDY NXT (then Indy Lights) Series before joining the INDYCAR SERIES field in 2019. The 33-year-old won the INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year honor in 2019 after finishing sixth in the standings. Rosenqvist went on to clinch his first-ever INDYCAR victory at Road America in 2020 and has seven pole positions to his credit.

For more information or to purchase the Meyer Shank Racing Ticket Package, visit BlueJackets.com/race.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

