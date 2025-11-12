Blue Jackets holiday pack features game tickets, limited edition T-shirt from HOMAGE

Happy Hockey Holidays to you and yours! Get the Blue Jackets fan in your life the perfect gift this holiday season with the CBJ Holiday Gift Pack, presented by HOMAGE. Purchasers will receive two tickets to two games (based on availability) and one exclusively designed shirt from HOMAGE. Packages, starting at $109, are available now through Friday, December 31. Fans may visit BlueJackets.com/holiday to order.

Homage, known for its high-quality and stylish apparel, has collaborated with the Blue Jackets since 2016 to create exclusively designed shirts for the team’s Holiday Gift Pack. This year’s limited-edition shirt celebrates The 5th Line and the team’s 25th anniversary, offering fans an exclusive way to represent their favorite team.

Fans can redeem the ticket offer at any time after buying the gift pack with the remaining games in the 2025-26 schedule available for redemption, subject to availability. For purchasers unsure about which games to pick, a gift option is available allowing the gift recipient to pick the games.

Tickets and shirt vouchers can be accessed through the purchaser’s My Blue Jackets Account or the Blue Jackets App. Please note that shirt vouchers will appear within 24–48 hours after purchase. Starting in December, purchasers can redeem their HOMAGE t-shirt vouchers during home games at Nationwide Arena by visiting Season Ticket Holder Central, located behind section 110 at the Front Street Entrance near Guest Services.

Fans are also encouraged to visit BlueJackets.com starting Friday, November 21 for special Black Friday offers.