Blue Jackets holiday pack features game tickets, limited edition T-shirt from HOMAGE

Ticket offer is available now through Friday, December 31

2526_CBJ_MK_HolidayGiftPack_EndSlate_WithURL_1920x1080_16x9_v1a
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

Happy Hockey Holidays to you and yours! Get the Blue Jackets fan in your life the perfect gift this holiday season with the CBJ Holiday Gift Pack, presented by HOMAGE. Purchasers will receive two tickets to two games (based on availability) and one exclusively designed shirt from HOMAGE. Packages, starting at $109, are available now through Friday, December 31. Fans may visit BlueJackets.com/holiday to order.

Homage, known for its high-quality and stylish apparel, has collaborated with the Blue Jackets since 2016 to create exclusively designed shirts for the team’s Holiday Gift Pack. This year’s limited-edition shirt celebrates The 5th Line and the team’s 25th anniversary, offering fans an exclusive way to represent their favorite team.

Fans can redeem the ticket offer at any time after buying the gift pack with the remaining games in the 2025-26 schedule available for redemption, subject to availability. For purchasers unsure about which games to pick, a gift option is available allowing the gift recipient to pick the games.

Tickets and shirt vouchers can be accessed through the purchaser’s My Blue Jackets Account or the Blue Jackets App. Please note that shirt vouchers will appear within 24–48 hours after purchase. Starting in December, purchasers can redeem their HOMAGE t-shirt vouchers during home games at Nationwide Arena by visiting Season Ticket Holder Central, located behind section 110 at the Front Street Entrance near Guest Services.

Fans are also encouraged to visit BlueJackets.com starting Friday, November 21 for special Black Friday offers.

Interested in a 2025-26 Blue Jackets Ticket Plan? Fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information along with an invitation for an arena tour, including two complimentary tickets.

Choose the games and seats you want with plans starting at 11 games and savings of up to 40%. PLUS, enjoy flexible payment options and score bonus tickets for family & friends!

News Feed

Winning Thoughts: Blue Jackets get a needed win in Seattle

Blue Jackets overcome Kraken in shootout

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets complete road trip against Kraken

McDavid, Oilers rally late to defeat Blue Jackets in OT

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets looking to get back in win column vs. Oilers

Late goal pushes Canucks past Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue road trip in Vancouver

Lundeström settling in during first season with Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 13, presented by OhioHealth

Blue Jackets recall center Luca Del Bel Belluz

Flames score in bunches to get past Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin Western swing at Flames

Goalie partnership has paid off for Blue Jackets in early going

Islanders score twice late to upend Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get right back at it against Islanders

Blue Jackets defeat Blues for fourth win in row

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets put win streak on line against Blues

10-game check-in: There's a lot to like about the Blue Jackets