Blue Jackets spotlight central Ohio high school teams

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted High School Hockey Night last night when the team faced the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. The National Hockey League (NHL) team spotlighted central Ohio high school hockey teams from the Capital Hockey Conference (CHC) and Ohio Scholastic Hockey League (OSHL). More than 1,100 players, coaches and families attended the game to celebrate the sport and highlight the young athletes. During a pregame ceremony, varsity captains representing 24 teams were recognized on the ice.

The evening included a pregame program featuring a discussion with Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell and Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob McElligott. Waddell shared insights on developing young hockey players and the value of high school hockey programs.

During the program, 37 high school hockey teams received grants from the McConnell Education Foundation. The grants, totaling $130,000, will significantly impact high school hockey programs in Ohio by providing support for teams, coaches, and players, fostering growth and excellence within the local hockey community. The contribution marks the 27th consecutive year of the Foundation’s support for high school hockey bringing its total to $1.9 million granted since its inception.

This year’s programs receiving grants include high school varsity and junior varsity teams in the Capital Hockey Conference representing Bishop Watterson, Dublin Coffman, Dublin Jerome, Dublin Scioto, Gahanna Lincoln, New Albany, Olentangy, Olentangy Berlin, Olentangy Liberty, Olentangy Orange, St. Charles Preparatory School, St. Francis DeSales, Thomas Worthington, Upper Arlington, and Worthington Kilbourne.

Additional varsity and junior varsity programs in the Ohio Scholastic Hockey League awarded grants include the Athens Bobcats, Columbus Academy, the Columbus Ice Hockey Club, Dublin Irish, Hilliard Wildcats, Newark Generals, Northeast Storm (representing Bexley and Johnstown), PHA Prowlers (representing Pickerington, Reynoldsburg, Pataskala, Canal Winchester), and Westerville Warcats.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they host the Washington Capitals. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.