Blue Jackets head to Washington to take on the Caps

Preseason game No. 3 is on the docket for Friday as the Jackets take on a Metro rival

CBJWSH 1
By Jeff Svoboda
The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for Friday night as Columbus heads to our nation's capital for a 7 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

Mikael Pyyhtia will make his third appearance in three games, while the rest of the CBJ roster mirrors the squad that went to Buffalo on Monday for the first preseason game of the year.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

4 Cole Sillinger
10 Dmitri Voronkov
18 Dylan Gambrell
19 Adam Fantilli
20 Curtis Hall
24 Mathieu Olivier
37 Cameron Butler
41 Hunter McKown
45 Gavin Brindley
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
67 James Malatesta
82 Mikael Pyyhtia

Defensemen

3 Jack Johnson
22 Jordan Harris
34 Cole Clayton
55 David Jiricek
62 Samuel Knazko
74 Corson Ceulemans

Goaltenders

30 Pavel Cajan
40 Daniil Tarasov
