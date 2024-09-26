Blue Jackets head to Washington to take on the Caps

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for Friday night as Columbus heads to our nation's capital for a 7 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals.

The game will be broadcast on 97.1 The Fan and streamed on BlueJackets.com as well as the CBJ app.

Mikael Pyyhtia will make his third appearance in three games, while the rest of the CBJ roster mirrors the squad that went to Buffalo on Monday for the first preseason game of the year.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.