PREVIEW: Blue Jackets continue opening homestand vs. Rangers

Sometimes, you have to remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

The Blue Jackets didn’t have the performance or result they wanted in Thursday night’s 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the season opener. But it is worth remembering, going into tonight’s contest against the New York Rangers, that there’s still 81 games to play and the story of the Blue Jackets is far from written.

With a young team and a new head coach in place, it’s going to be a journey for the Blue Jackets to get where they want to go. That head coach, Pascal Vincent, has laid out a vision for what he expects the team to be, and it involves playing fast and playing with confidence.

It wasn’t where he wanted to be in game one, but he also understands where the Jackets are in the process.

“We know it’s going to take some time to get used to (playing the way we want) without thinking – new players, new staff, some new players, new systems and everything,” he said. “We know that. But the component of the one-on-ones and the tracking and everything that doesn’t relate to any talent at all, we are going to get there.”

Those are the areas in which Vincent wants to see progress in game two, and it will come against a difficult opponent, as the Rangers come to town with one of the most talented and veteran rosters in the NHL.

Pace and battle level were key themes of the team’s Friday practice, and the Blue Jackets will look to be better the Broadway Blueshirts. It will help to be at home in front of the Nationwide Arena faithful for as the team begins with a four-game homestand.

“It’s very important,” captain Boone Jenner said about taking advantage of the Nationwide Arena atmosphere at the start. “Obviously we saw the crowd (in the opener). We have to use that juice. We did at times, and at times we didn’t. We played a little bit slower than we can. We just have to get our pace going and stick to that, and I think we know as a group we can be better in a lot of areas.”

Know The Foe: New York Rangers

Head coach: Peter Laviolette (First season)

2022-23 Stats: Goals per game: 3.33 (12th) | Scoring defense: 2.63 (4th) | PP: 24.1 percent (7th) | PK: 81.2 percent (13th)

The narrative: The Rangers have one of the most talented rosters in the league and went 47-22-13 last season, but a first-round exit in the playoffs a season ago led to the departure of coach Gerard Gallant. Laviolette, the eighth winningest coach in NHL history, got off to a good start as the Rangers opened the season Thursday with a 5-1 win at Buffalo. Chris Kreider scored twice and added an assist, Mika Zibanejad had three helpers and Artemi Panarin posted a 1-1-2 night. Postseason success will be the goal, though, with a roster of players ready to win now.

2022-23 leaders: The names are familiar at this point, starting with Panarin, who led the squad a season ago with 29-63-92 line. Zibanejad was right behind as he had a team-best 39 goals among his 91 points, while Fox had a 12-60-72 line to finish in the top five of the Norris Trophy voting for the third straight year. Chris Kreider also chipped in 36 goals.

In net, the Rangers also have a consistent Vezina contender in Igor Shesterkin, who won the trophy given to the best goalie in the league in 2021-22 and finished eighth a season ago. He’s coming off a campaign in which he went 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA and .916 save percentage.

What's new: The disappointing end of last season, including blowing a 2-0 series lead to rival New Jersey in the opening round, led to the end of Gallant’s tenure and the hiring of Laviolette. On the ice, the Rangers return all 11 players who had at least 30 points a season ago, but deadline acquisitions Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane did not return. New additions include former Winnipeg standout Blake Wheeler, forward Nick Bonino and defenseman Erik Gustafsson, while 2020 second-round pick William Cuylle made the roster at forward.

Trending: The Rangers won three of four in the series a year ago, including both matchups in Columbus. In all, New York has won seven of the last 10 matchups over the past three seasons.

Former CBJ: Panarin will return again to Columbus after spending two seasons with the team, leading the squad in scoring in both 2017-18 and ‘18-19. The Rangers backup goalie is Jonathan Quick, who was traded to Columbus a season ago but never played with the team before being sent to Vegas.

3 Stats to Know

After notching just four assists in 59 games last year – and becoming the only CBJ player in team history to score at least 15 times in a season with less than 10 helpers – Kirill Marchenko had two assists in the season opener.

With his goal in Thursday’s opener, Patrik Laine recorded a point in his eight consecutive season-opening game, the longest streak to begin a career in NHL history. It surpassed Mats Sundin (7; 1990-91 to 1996-97), Joe Sakic (7; 1988-89 to 1994-95) and Wayne Gretzky (7; 1979-80 to 1985-86).

Milestone watch: Laine is two goals from 200 for his NHL career (198-181-379, 463 GP). … D Andrew Peeke is four games away from his 200th NHL game (9-25-34, 196 GP).

Who’s Hot

Making his NHL debut on his 19th birthday Thursday, Adam Fantilli became the 18th teenager in franchise history to make his NHL debut and the eighth to record a point after picking up an assist in the first period. ... With his 74 points last season, Johnny Gaudreau placed fifth all-time in team single-season annals, and he became just the fourth CBJ player to have at least 50 helpers in a season. Gaudreau finished his first season in union blue with 20 multipoint games, third all-time in team history. … Marchenko posted 21 goals to reset the team's rookie goal-scoring record last year, passing Pierre-Luc Dubois' mark of 20 set in 2017-18. … With a team-high 26 goals last year, Jenner joined Nash, David Vyborny, R.J. Umberger, Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand as the only Blue Jackets with three or more 20-goal seasons. … Columbus sold out the season opener Thursday. The Blue Jackets sold out 14 games in Nationwide Arena last year, including eight of the last nine.

This Day in CBJ History

Oct. 14, 1999: The team unveils its home and road jerseys with Mike Emrick, television voice of the New Jersey Devils, presiding over the event. Over 4,000 enthusiastic fans attend the unveiling at the Easton Town Center.

Oct. 14, 2017: Alexander Wennberg scores just 47 seconds into overtime as the Blue Jackets posted a 5-4 win at Minnesota.

Oct. 14, 2021: The Blue Jackets romp to an 8-2 win over Arizona on opening night. Spurred on by Alexandre Texier’s goal 40 seconds into the season, the Blue Jackets scored two goals in the first, three in the second and three more in the third.

Roster Report

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Adam Fantilli – Patrik Laine – Alexandre Texier

Kirill Marchenko – Boone Jenner – Johnny Gaudreau

Justin Danforth – Cole Sillinger – Kent Johnson

Liam Foudy – Sean Kuraly – Mathieu Oliiver

Ivan Provorov – David Jiricek

Damon Severson – Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean – Erik Gudranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratches: F Emil Bemstrom, F Eric Robinson, F Jack Roslovic, D Adam Boqvist

Injured reserve/Injured Non-Roster: Yegor Chinakhov (back strain, week to week), Jordan Dumais (upper body, day to day), Mathieu Olivier (leg, day to day), Daniil Tarasov (knee, week to week)

Roster Report: These are the lines the Blue Jackets practiced with Friday, but a roster move would be needed to activate Olivier should he be ready to play. Vincent will meet with the media around 10:15 this morning to confirm the lineup.