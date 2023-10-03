Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome back Hockey For Her, presented by Bread Financial, for the 2023-24 season. Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. The first session will take place on Saturday, October 14 when the Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET. The session will be 120-minutes in length and take place at Nationwide Arena before the start of the home game.

The session includes a 10x10 wood sign painting class with AR Workshop with the choice of one of two CBJ designs. Participants will also hear from the game’s NHL On-Ice Officials discussing their careers and making the difficult calls on the ice.

ABC6 Sports Reporter Kellyanne Stitts will serve as the emcee for the event.

Registration is open now with limited spaces available. Ticket prices vary based on seat location. Registration includes a game ticket, drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

For more information or to register, visit BlueJackets.com/HockeyForHer.