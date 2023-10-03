News Feed

CBJ Q&A: Peeke hopes to put his experience to good use
Five players score as Blue jackets down Blues in preseason action
CBJ Q&A: After a fun offseason, Boqvist hopes for a big year
Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason contest Monday
Laine scores twice but Blue Jackets lose at Buffalo
Blue Jackets head to Buffalo for preseason game No. 4
Columbus Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 14 players
Blue Jackets claim goaltender Spencer Martin off waivers
CBJ Q&A: Werenski can't wait to be back on the ice
CBJ Q&A: Marchenko has high expectations in year two
Blue Jackets announce new mobile app to enhance fan experience
What we've learned so far in Blue Jackets training camp
CBJ Q&A: Foudy is ready to take the next step
Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by two players
Recchi ready to build relationships with CBJ players
Bemstrom scores twice but Jackets fall to Blues
CBJ Q&A: Blankenburg learned a lot from last year
Back with the Blue Jackets, Texier is picking up where he left off

Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14

Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey

CBJ 10:14 hockey for her
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome back Hockey For Her, presented by Bread Financial, for the 2023-24 season. Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. The first session will take place on Saturday, October 14 when the Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers at 7 p.m. ET. The session will be 120-minutes in length and take place at Nationwide Arena before the start of the home game.

The session includes a 10x10 wood sign painting class with AR Workshop with the choice of one of two CBJ designs. Participants will also hear from the game’s NHL On-Ice Officials discussing their careers and making the difficult calls on the ice.

ABC6 Sports Reporter Kellyanne Stitts will serve as the emcee for the event.

Registration is open now with limited spaces available. Ticket prices vary based on seat location. Registration includes a game ticket, drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

For more information or to register, visit BlueJackets.com/HockeyForHer.