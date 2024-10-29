Blue Jackets Foundation announces $1.1 million granted to central Ohio organizations

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced the investment of $1.1 million in local charitable and youth hockey organizations during a pregame reception last night, presented by Jet’s Pizza. This year’s grants push the Foundation’s cumulative support of youth health and wellness initiatives in central Ohio to more than $15 million since its inception in 2000.

In addition to grants awarded throughout the season, the Blue Jackets Foundation has announced this season’s grants awarded to 27 central Ohio-based nonprofit organizations making a difference in the areas of health and safety, education, pediatric cancer and the growth and development of youth hockey.

“The grants awarded by the Blue Jackets Foundation underscore the organization's ongoing commitment to serving central Ohio and amplifying the efforts of local nonprofits impacting the daily lives of children and families in our community. This investment highlights the enduring support of our sponsors, players, and 5th Line whose contributions make this significant gift possible. Together, we are champions for our community,” said Blue Jackets Foundation Executive Director & Sr. Director of Community Development Andee Cochren.

In the area of education, the Foundation is providing more than $137,000 to elevate education through literacy to ensure every child has access to reading resources. New grant partner Special Olympics Ohio received funding for the Young Readers Club making reading material accessible in schools. Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Ohio also joins the Foundation as a grant partner for the first time. The organization will use the grant to refresh the library space at Camp Oty'Okwa with new furniture, updated decor and literacy education tools.

The Foundation also announced continued support for the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Columbus Early Learning Centers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Ohio, Community Shelter Board, Junior Achievement of Central Ohio and LSS CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence.

To help kids get healthy, play safely, and stay active, the Foundation granted the Ohio State Parks Foundation a $250,000 grant to build a new, inclusive Blue Jackets-themed playground at Delaware State Park located in Delaware, Ohio. The partnership is the first time the Parks Foundation has worked with the Blue Jackets Foundation. The new outdoor play area will mark the 14th playground the Foundation has funded in central Ohio.

Girls on the Run also received a health and wellness grant to provide coach training and new, safe-fitted running shoes for 75 girls on three teams at Columbus City schools.

The fight against pediatric cancer has been one of the Blue Jackets Foundation's primary areas of focus since the team's inception in 2000. This year, the Foundation granted more than $60,000 distributed between long-time partners A Kid Again, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Flying Horse Farms.

Furthering the commitment to grow youth and amateur hockey as well as remove barriers to playing the game, the Foundation awarded 13 grants valued at $439,400 to organizations and hockey associations that include traditional programs, sled hockey, girls’ hockey, and special hockey for individuals with developmental disabilities. The YMCA of Central Ohio received a $250,000 grant to enhance its street hockey programming and Simon Kenton Council, Scouting America received $24,000 for the "Skate into Scouting" program.

Additional grant partners in the youth hockey pillar include 614 Ice Refs, Athens Youth Hockey Association, Capital Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA), CCYHA Columbus Blue Jackets Special Hockey, Central Ohio Girls' Hockey (COGH), Columbus Chill Youth Hockey Association (CCYHA), Columbus Ice Hockey Club, EYHA Mavericks, Newark Ice Hockey Association, Ohio AAA Blue Jackets and Ohio Sled Hockey.