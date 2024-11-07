5th Line 5K has fans finish on center ice on February 9

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus-based M3S Sports are joining forces once again to host the 10th annual 5th Line 5K Race, presented by OhioHealth in association with AgPro. The 5K takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m. The downtown road race offers runners and walkers an active way to celebrate the winter season with the Blue Jackets.

The 5th Line 5K Race has become a beloved tradition in the Columbus community, bringing together fans of the Columbus Blue Jackets and fitness enthusiasts for a morning of fun and camaraderie. Participants can look forward to a scenic route that begins outside of Nationwide Arena and winds through downtown Columbus and the Arena District before “finishing on center ice” inside the arena.

Spectators can wait inside the arena during the race with seating in sections 113-116 opening at 9 a.m.

Participants will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to a 2024-25 Columbus Blue Jackets game, a Blue Jackets-themed official finisher's medal, a 5th Line 5K long-sleeve, and post-race activities including beverages and free Jet’s Pizza.

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting on your fitness journey, the 5th Line 5K Race welcomes participants of all levels. Early bird registration is available now through December 1 for $60 with pricing increasing incrementally until the day of the race. Registration will be accepted through the morning of the race if spaces remain. For fans who cannot attend in person, a virtual option is available for $65.

Visit BlueJackets.com/5K for registration and more information on the 5th Line 5K Race.