Blue Jackets offer Father's Day Ticket Package

Give dad the thrill of a Blue Jackets hockey game this Father’s Day with the CBJ Father's Day Ticket Package. This limited-time offer, starting at $99, includes two tickets to a 2024-2025 Blue Jackets home game and a $25 gift card to the Blue Line team store.

The ticket offer includes tickets available in the Lower-Level Mezzanine for $149.00 per pack and Upper-Level for $99.00 per pack. Purchasers will immediately receive an email with a downloadable Father’s Day Certificate to present to the recipient. The letter explaining ticket redemption will be mailed alongside the gift card. Once the 2024-25 Blue Jackets schedule is released this summer, purchasers will receive an email with information and directions on redeeming their tickets.

To arrive before Father's Day, packages must be purchased by June 11. After June 11, packages will be shipped the next business day. Visit www.BlueJackets.com/FathersDay to purchase.

Fans can also take advantage of the Blue Line’s “Father’s Day Bundle” featuring a stylish light blue t-shirt adorned with the image of a father and child playing hockey alongside the Columbus Blue Jackets logo and the phrase "Hockey: A Family Tradition." Also included in the bundle is a 3-pack set of golf balls and a commemorative Father's Day hockey puck. The bundle is $49.99 and is available online only until June 17. To purchase, visit www.thebluelineonline.com.