Blue Jackets offer Father's Day Ticket Package

This limited-time offer includes two tickets to a 2024-2025 Blue Jackets home game and a $25 gift card to the Blue Line team store

FathersDayPack_nocta_16x9-2 copy
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Give dad the thrill of a Blue Jackets hockey game this Father’s Day with the CBJ Father's Day Ticket Package. This limited-time offer, starting at $99, includes two tickets to a 2024-2025 Blue Jackets home game and a $25 gift card to the Blue Line team store.

The ticket offer includes tickets available in the Lower-Level Mezzanine for $149.00 per pack and Upper-Level for $99.00 per pack. Purchasers will immediately receive an email with a downloadable Father’s Day Certificate to present to the recipient. The letter explaining ticket redemption will be mailed alongside the gift card. Once the 2024-25 Blue Jackets schedule is released this summer, purchasers will receive an email with information and directions on redeeming their tickets.

To arrive before Father's Day, packages must be purchased by June 11. After June 11, packages will be shipped the next business day. Visit www.BlueJackets.com/FathersDay to purchase. 

Fans can also take advantage of the Blue Line’s “Father’s Day Bundle” featuring a stylish light blue t-shirt adorned with the image of a father and child playing hockey alongside the Columbus Blue Jackets logo and the phrase "Hockey: A Family Tradition." Also included in the bundle is a 3-pack set of golf balls and a commemorative Father's Day hockey puck. The bundle is $49.99 and is available online only until June 17.  To purchase, visit www.thebluelineonline.com.

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Blue Jackets name Don Waddell president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor

Waddell, Blue Jackets see a chance to win together

Waddell sees bright days ahead for Blue Jackets

5 things to know about Don Waddell

CBJ players took on the best at the World Championships

Prospect Report: Wrapping up the 2023-24 season

Monsters ready to begin to Eastern Conference final

Pen pal party highlights Blue Jackets' ties to school

Greaves' hard work has led to playoff success

Sillinger found his groove again in year three

Three CBJ prospects capture junior titles

Blue Jackets players ready to take the next step

Blue Jackets youngsters excited for what's to come

Blue Jackets veterans see culture improving

Czech mates: Jiricek, Svozil thriving in Cleveland

SvoNotes: 33 Thoughts about the Blue Jackets, 2023-24 edition

Nine Blue Jackets set to compete at 2024 IIHF World Championships 

Werenski put together memorable season for CBJ