Waddell pleased after a busy opening day of the NHL draft

If you had asked Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell before the 2025 NHL Draft how he felt about holding on to his two first-round picks, he admitted he would’ve been disappointed to do so.

But that was before Friday night.

When the first round was all said and done, two massive additions were made to the Blue Jackets prospect pool in defenseman Jackson Smith at pick No. 14 and goaltender Pyotr Andreyanov at pick No. 20.

To Waddell, bringing in one of the top skaters and the top goalie on their draft board made all the potential disappointment melt away.

“After we've gotten through these selections, to end up with these two players, I think we're pretty happy with that,” Waddell said.

The excitement began long before the pick of Smith – earlier on Friday, the Blue Jackets dealt Gavin Brindley, their 2025 third-round pick and a 2027 conditional second-rounder to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for right-shot center Charlie Coyle and forward Miles Wood.

Waddell indicated that the chatter from the general managers around the league was that draft picks weren’t going to be traded for players, and pick-for-pick swaps were the deals that were going to happen once 7 p.m. hit. With that in mind, making the early swing for Coyle and Wood – who have 23 NHL seasons and 1,563 games played between them –made sense.

“(Wood) brings a lot of energy to our fourth line, and he can play up into the third line,” Waddell said. “And then with Coyle, we've been – on faceoffs – a lefty team, and we wanted to get a righty. Obviously a big body and plays a 200-foot game on both ends of the ice, very responsible. We've been looking for that right-shot guy all summer, so when that opportunity came up, we had to jump on it.”

Once the draft began, the commotion didn’t stop. Waddell said he was unsuccessful in trying to move up in the draft order and also received a bunch of calls about his 14th overall pick. Ultimately, he held onto it, but what he got at that spot was not what he had anticipated.

“We had him really high on our list,” Waddell said of Smith. “I mean, we would have never, ever predicted he would be there at 14.”

Smith, who spent 2024-25 with the Tri-City Americans in the WHL and will head to Penn State next season to play college hockey, was a player the Blue Jackets were surprised to see fall to their slot in the draft. Smith’s 54 points in the regular season (11 goals and 43 assists) led all draft-eligible WHL defensemen.