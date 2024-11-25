Zach Werenski named NHL's First Star for the week

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was named the National Hockey League’s First Star for the week ending November 24, the league and club announced today. Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen was named the Second Star, while Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was selected Third Star.

Werenski, 27, led all NHL defensemen and was tied for first among all players in scoring last week with two goals and five assists for seven points with 14 shots on goal, one game-winning goal and a +6 plus/minus rating, while averaging a league-high 28:28 time on ice in three games. He led the Blue Jackets to a 3-0-0 record as the club improved to 4-1-0 in its past five and 9-9-2 on the season. On Nov. 21, he became the first defenseman in CBJ history to record five points in a game with 2-3-5, including the OT game-winner, in a 7-6 win over Tampa Bay.

The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native is tied for second among all NHL defensemen in goals and points this season with 6-14-20 and +4 in 20 games. He also leads all players in time on ice, averaging 26:05 per game. Selected by Columbus in the first round, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, Werenski is the franchise’s all-time leader among defensemen in goals, assists and points with 96-226-322 in 506 career outings.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Wednesday when they host the Montreal Canadiens. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network app. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with the “Blue Jackets Live” pre-game show. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.