Blue Jackets end preseason slate at Washington

The Blue Jackets' eighth and final preseason game is set for Saturday night when Columbus visits Metropolitan Division foe Washington.

Faceoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game can be streamed on BlueJackets.com and heard on both the new CBJ app as well as flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

It's a dress rehearsal game for Columbus, which is 3-3-1 this preseason. The Blue Jackets are down to 32 players remaining in training camp, with the squad facing next week's deadline to name a 23-man opening night roster.

The full numerical roster for the Blue Jackets follows.