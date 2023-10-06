News Feed

Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players
CBJ Q&A: Gaudreau is ready for year two in Columbus
Blue Jackets announce new Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar
Blue Jackets drop preseason game to Capitals
Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by five players
Celebrate the CBJ season at the Opening Night Plaza Party
CBJ Q&A: Laine embracing leadership role, time in Columbus
Blue Jackets down Sabres to win second straight
CBJ Q&A: Johnson looks to add to his game in year two
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason action
Hockey for Her, presented by Bread Financial, set for October 14
CBJ Q&A: Peeke hopes to put his experience to good use
Five players score as Blue jackets down Blues in preseason action
CBJ Q&A: After a fun offseason, Boqvist hopes for a big year
Blue Jackets host St. Louis in preseason contest Monday
Laine scores twice but Blue Jackets lose at Buffalo
Blue Jackets head to Buffalo for preseason game No. 4
Columbus Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 14 players

Blue Jackets end preseason slate at Washington

Blue Jackets to face the Caps for the second time in three days

By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets' eighth and final preseason game is set for Saturday night when Columbus visits Metropolitan Division foe Washington.

Faceoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game can be streamed on BlueJackets.com and heard on both the new CBJ app as well as flagship station 97.1 The Fan.

It's a dress rehearsal game for Columbus, which is 3-3-1 this preseason. The Blue Jackets are down to 32 players remaining in training camp, with the squad facing next week's deadline to name a 23-man opening night roster.

The full numerical roster for the Blue Jackets follows.

Forwards
4 Cole Sillinger
7 Sean Kuraly
11 Adam Fantilli
13 Johnny Gaudreau
17 Justin Danforth
29 Patrik Laine
38 Boone Jenner
42 Alexandre Texier
50 Eric Robinson
52 Emil Bemstrom
86 Kirill Marchenko
91 Kent Johnson
Defensemen
8 Zach Werenski
9 Ivan Provorov
22 Jake Bean
44 Erik Gudbranson
55 David Jiricek
78 Damon Severson
Goaltenders
30 Spencer Martin
90 Elvis Merzlikins