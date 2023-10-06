Blue Jackets trim training camp roster by 11 players

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reduced their training camp roster by 11 players, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The training camp roster now stands at 32 players, including 19 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

Columbus has loaned G Jet Greaves, F James Malatesta and F Hunter McKown to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. The team has also placed the following players on waivers for the purposes of assigning to Cleveland: D Marcus Bjork, D Jake Christiansen, F Josh Dunne, F Brendan Gaunce, F Carson Meyer and D Billy Sweezey.

The Blue Jackets also announced that F Justin Pearson has been returned to Cleveland on his AHL contract. In addition, F Stefan Matteau has been released from his tryout contract and is expected to join the Monsters for the club’s training camp on a tryout contract.

Columbus, which is 3-3-1 in preseason play, returns to action on Saturday when it visits the Washington Capitals. Game time from Capital One Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on BlueJackets.com and the club’s app and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.

Columbus opens its 23rd regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 12. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.