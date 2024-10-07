Blue Jackets claim Aston-Reese off waivers from Vegas

The Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Zach Aston-Reese off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Aston-Reese, 30, has recorded 42 goals and 38 assists for 80 points with 126 penalty minutes, 441 shots on goal and a cumulative +33 plus/minus rating, while averaging 12:55 of ice time in 310 career games with the Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins since making his NHL debut in 2017-18. Originally signed by Pittsburgh to a two-year entry-level contract on Mar. 14, 2017, he signed a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract with Vegas on July 1, 2024.

“Zach Aston-Reese is a smart and versatile player that can play any of the forward positions,” said Waddell. “He brings over 300 games of NHL experience to our lineup and will provide additional depth to our group up front.”

The Staten Island, New York native registered 4-2-6 in 16 games with the Penguins in his first NHL season in 2017-18. He set a single-season NHL career high in points in 2018-19, finishing with 8-9-17 in 43 outings with Pittsburgh. The forward then set career highs in goals and games played with 10-4-14 and 25 penalty minutes in 77 appearances with Toronto in 2022-23. He skated in three games with Detroit in 2023-24.

The 6-1, 200-pound forward has added 32-44-76 and 127 PIM in 123 career AHL games over five campaigns with the Grand Rapids Griffins and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2016-24. He set AHL career highs in goals, points, games played and PIM with 14-16-30 and 53 PIM in 61 outings with Grand Rapids in 2023-24.

Aston-Reese played four years of college hockey at Northeastern University from 2013-17, finishing with 66-82-148 and 182 penalty minutes in 145 contests. He was named a NCAA First-Team All-American and captured the Hockey East’s Player of the Year and was named to the league’s First All-Star Team in his final collegiate season in 2016-17 after leading the NCAA in goals and points with 31-32-63 in 38 games with Northeastern. He added 16-34-50 in 140 career USHL games with the Lincoln Stars and Des Moines Buccaneers from 2010-13.

Columbus begins the 2024-25 season on Thursday, October 10 at Minnesota. Game time from Xcel Energy Center is 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Ohio and can be heard on Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan.