Building from within: CBJ draft picks are a big piece of the puzzle

2022: David Jiricek

We’re starting to see more and more players from this draft trickle into the NHL, as nine players have skated in at least 10 career games, and that list includes Jiricek. The rangy Czech defender who was taken sixth overall started the year with Columbus and had his first NHL goal and nine assists for 10 points in 43 games, then was a key part of Cleveland’s run to the AHL conference final at age 20.

Also worth noting: Second-round choice Luca Del Bel Belluz joined Brindley in making his NHL debut in the season finale, and he became the fastest CBJ player – in terms of game time – to score his first NHL goal when he tallied 3:37 into the game vs. Carolina.

2021: Cole Sillinger

Columbus had three first-round picks and nine overall selections in this draft, but Sillinger so far has been the most notable Blue Jacket. He became just the 12th active NHLer to skate in 200 games before his 21st birthday this past season, as the 12th overall selection in this draft has skated in at least 64 games each of the past three seasons and posted a 32-42-74 career line. He had an excellent rookie campaign and rebounded from a sophomore slump to post 13 goals and 32 points this past season.

Also worth noting: We could have just as easily chosen to spotlight Kent Johnson here, as the No. 5 overall pick has posted 22-37-59 in 130 career games. He had one of the best rookie seasons in CBJ history in 2022-23 before posting six goals and 16 points in 42 games in 2023-24. Third-round pick Stanislav Svozil and fifth-rounder James Malatesta also have made their NHL debuts, and this could go down as one of the better drafts in team history when it’s all said and done as prospects Corson Ceulemans, Guillaume Richard and Nikolai Makarov also could be NHLers down the road.

2020: Yegor Chinakhov

Everyone likely remembers the dumbfounded reaction of NHL draft experts when Columbus chose the KHL winger in the first round in 2020, but the Blue Jackets have gotten the last laugh. Chinakhov has already skated in 145 NHL games with 27 goals and 56 points, including last year’s 16-13-29 line in which he started to show he can be an impact player in the league going forward. Recently signed to a two-year extension, he could be on the verge of a huge breakout.

Also worth noting: Columbus had only five picks in this draft, but three of them are already NHLers. Third-round defenseman Samuel Knazko made his debut in 2022-23 with a pair of games, while fourth-rounder Mikael Pyythia skated 17 contests with the Jackets this past season on the wing.

2019: Dmitri Voronkov

The big Russian proved to be a prudent fourth-round selection, as he made his NHL debut this past season and was one of the most productive rookies in the league. Voronkov’s 18-16-34 line in 75 games placed him fifth among NHL rookies in goals and ninth in points, and his big size and hockey sense could make him a unique building block for the Blue Jackets going forward.

Also worth noting: This is the draft when Columbus had just three selections after going all-in at the trade deadline, but two have skated NHL minutes. Seventh-round pick Tyler Angle has played in four NHL games so far with a goal to his credit.