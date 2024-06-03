Blue Jackets assign Mateychuk to AHL Cleveland

The 2022 first-round pick was named the WHL's Defenseman of the Year and a CHL First-Team All-Star this season

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defenseman Denton Mateychuk to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’ American Hockey League affiliate, the club announced today. Cleveland hosts the Hershey Bears at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Mateychuk, 19, registered 17 goals and 58 assists for 75 points with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating in 52 appearances for the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors this season and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Moose Jaw’s captain for the second straight year, he was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped the Warriors win WHL Championship, was named the WHL’s Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL’s First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, he tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.

The 5-11, 192-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft. In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, he contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

Waddell wasn't afraid to make moves in Carolina

Monsters drop first two in AHL conference final

Q&A: Waddell's long, winding path led him to Columbus

Blue Jackets offer Father's Day Ticket Package

Waddell, Blue Jackets see a chance to win together

Waddell sees bright days ahead for Blue Jackets

5 things to know about Don Waddell

Blue Jackets name Don Waddell president of hockey operations, general manager and alternate governor

CBJ players took on the best at the World Championships

Prospect Report: Wrapping up the 2023-24 season

Pen pal party highlights Blue Jackets' ties to school

Greaves' hard work has led to playoff success

Sillinger found his groove again in year three

Three CBJ prospects capture junior titles

Blue Jackets players ready to take the next step

Blue Jackets youngsters excited for what's to come

Blue Jackets veterans see culture improving

Czech mates: Jiricek, Svozil thriving in Cleveland