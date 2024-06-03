Blue Jackets assign Mateychuk to AHL Cleveland

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defenseman Denton Mateychuk to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’ American Hockey League affiliate, the club announced today. Cleveland hosts the Hershey Bears at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Mateychuk, 19, registered 17 goals and 58 assists for 75 points with 31 penalty minutes and a +35 rating in 52 appearances for the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors this season and added 11-19-30 with two penalty minutes and a +19 rating in 20 appearances in the WHL Playoffs. Moose Jaw’s captain for the second straight year, he was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team, helped the Warriors win WHL Championship, was named the WHL’s Playoff MVP and Defenseman of the Year, and was named to the CHL’s First All-Star Team. In four Memorial Cup appearances for the Warriors, he tallied 3-4-7 with a +4 rating in four games.

The 5-11, 192-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 12th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft. In 203 career appearances for Moose Jaw spanning parts of five WHL seasons from 2019-24, Mateychuk registered 41-174-215 with 82 penalty minutes and a +58 rating. In 40 career WHL playoff games, he contributed 15-33-48 with four penalty minutes and a +19 rating and was additionally named to the 2021-22 WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

Internationally, Mateychuk represented Canada at the 2024 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and helped Canada claim the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Junior Championship.