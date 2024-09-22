Blue Jackets ready to begin preseason at Buffalo

The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for the preseason opener Monday at Buffalo. The teams will play at KeyBank Center with a 5 p.m. puck drop.

The roster features 11 players who skated NHL minutes a season ago in forwards Cole Sillinger, Dmitri Voronkov, Adam Fantilli, Mathieu Olivier, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mikael Pyyhtia; defensemen Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris and David Jiricek; and goalie Jet Greaves.

TRAINING CAMP, PRESENTED BY OHIOHEALTH

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.