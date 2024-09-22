Blue Jackets ready to begin preseason at Buffalo

Columbus will play its first of eight preseason games Monday at 5 p.m.

By Jeff Svoboda
The Blue Jackets have announced their game roster for the preseason opener Monday at Buffalo. The teams will play at KeyBank Center with a 5 p.m. puck drop.

The roster features 11 players who skated NHL minutes a season ago in forwards Cole Sillinger, Dmitri Voronkov, Adam Fantilli, Mathieu Olivier, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mikael Pyyhtia; defensemen Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris and David Jiricek; and goalie Jet Greaves.

The full roster for the game is listed below in numerical order.

Forwards

4 Cole Sillinger
10 Dmitri Voronkov
18 Dylan Gambrell
19 Adam Fantilli
24 Mathieu Olivier
37 Cameron Butler
41 Hunter McKown
53 Luca Pinelli
64 Trey Fix-Wolansky
65 Luca Del Bel Belluz
82 Mikael Pyyhtia
88 Tyler Peddle

Defensemen

3 Jack Johnson
22 Jordan Harris
55 David Jiricek
57 Charlie Elick
74 Corson Ceulemans
81 Stanislav Svozil

Goaltenders

35 Evan Gardner
73 Jet Greaves
