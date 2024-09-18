Blue Jackets announce preliminary plans to remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The Columbus Blue Jackets today announced preliminary plans to honor and remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau prior to and during the 2024-25 National Hockey League season.

Beginning with the club’s first preseason game at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, September 23 through the duration of the 2024-25 season, Blue Jackets players will wear a special sticker on their helmets. The sticker is blue with gray trim and features GAUDREAU, two doves between the numbers 13, which Johnny wore throughout his career, and 21, which Matthew wore at Boston College, in white.

For Columbus’ first preseason home game vs. the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, September 25, a moment of silence will be held in remembrance of the brothers. In addition, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by Kemba Financial Credit Union, will be open for all four preseason games through the second intermission of the regular season home opener on Tuesday, October 15. Proceeds from the cumulative total raised during that time will go to the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

Beginning with the club’s first regular season game at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, October 10, and continuing throughout the season, Blue Jackets players will wear a patch featuring Johnny’s number 13 on their jerseys.

In lieu of the club’s typical Opening Night activities, the Blue Jackets will celebrate the memory of the Gaudreau brothers when they host the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. ET. All fans in attendance that night will receive a “13” patch like the ones players will be wearing on their jerseys.

Traditional Opening Night festivities, including the Opening Night Plaza Party, presented by Nationwide, player blue carpet arrivals, etc. will take place prior to the Thursday, October 17 home game against the Sabres. Additional details of activities planned for both games will be announced at a later date.