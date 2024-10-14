Blue Jackets announce new food and beverage options

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to announce new food and beverage options available at Nationwide Arena ahead of the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season. The team’s food and beverage partner, Delaware North, has added several new items throughout the arena. Fans attending games and events can look forward to an enhanced culinary experience with the introduction of these mouth-watering additions.

“We are proud to offer a wider variety of healthy options in our concourse, alongside family-sized, photo-worthy offerings and classic favorites our fans know and love,” said Delaware North Executive Chef Sean Barger. “Each element is designed to enhance the game night, ensuring that every fan feels included and satisfied, whether they’re here for the hockey or the culinary concoctions. However, we’re hoping for both!”

New Food Experiences

Fans can now get a Bento Box at the Stix Cart in Section 102. The popular, Japanese-inspired fare offers the choice of chicken, beef or veggie meatballs; soba noodle salad or rice; served with marinated egg, house-made pickles, and kohlrabi slaw.

New to Section 105, “Pucks & Clucks” is the go-to for all chicken wants. This specialty cart offers boneless wings with your choice of sauce, vegan nuggets, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches and a special Hawaiian Burger. “Spirits & Spuds” is located at Section 104 featuring topped fingerling potatoes and high-end liquor selections.

The croissant-wrapped, foot-long, all-beef hot dogs, known as “Hand Cannons,” returns with its signature flavor, the “Everything Dog,” which is topped with everything bagel seasoning. The hot dog will also be available in rotating seasonal specials as well as an assortment of other meat varieties and preparations.

For a food battle, visit the Taco vs. Nacho stations at the Blue Tortilla locations in Sections 121 and 217. The Mexican-inspired fare features a delicious rivalry of the house CBJ Nacho recipe topped with rich beer cheese sauce, fire-roasted corn and cotija cheese against a competing nacho inspired by popular food trends of the opponent’s region.

The Wild Turkey Hat Trick Bar, which was launched in 2023, also has two new additions. The 3,000-square-foot space will now serve an Italian-themed fair and have a new grab-n-go beverage station available.

For fans with a sweet tooth, Section 202 will now have the “Sweet Spot” offering frozen custard, freshly baked cookies, cotton candy, and more treats.

New Beverage Options

New beverages this season include Wild Turkey, the Official Whiskey of the Blue Jackets, premiering two new private barrel selections in late October featuring a traditional barrel pick and, for the first time in the market, a private Rye selection. Special frozen cocktails are located at the bars in Sections 104 and 115 featuring signature recipes from the team’s Proud Tequila Partner Rey Supremo.

Souvenir cups are available for all home games this season at most concession stands in the arena. Throughout the season, Delaware North will debut a new cup (four total) featuring a Blue Jackets player. Select theme night cups are available including Hockey Fights Cancer on November 21 with $1 per cup going to the Blue Jackets Foundation, Hockey Holidays from December 10-23, and St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.