Blue Jackets add G Jet Greaves on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Greaves, 23, has posted a 3-7-0 record with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) in 10 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 at Toronto. He recorded a 3-6-0 record with a 3.49 GAA and .908 SV% in nine outings in 2023-24. The netminder was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Feb. 20, 2022.

The Cambridge, Ontario native has posted a 68-43-12 record with a 2.98 GAA, .905 SV% and five shutouts in 129 career AHL games with the Monsters since making his professional debut in 2021-22. He ranks third-T in the league in wins in 2024-25 with a 7-3-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .908 SV% in 11 contests. He set a Cleveland franchise single-season record, while ranking second-T among AHL netminders in victories in 2023-24 with a 30-12-4 record, 2.93 GAA, .910 SV%, 1,318 saves and one shutout in 46 outings. The 6-0, 190-pound netminder led the league in SV% in the playoffs and ranked second in GAA (min. 10 GP), finishing with an 8-5 record, 2.17 GAA and .926 SV% in 13 appearances.

The Blue Jackets return to action this afternoon against the Calgary Flames. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 93.3 The Bus in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.