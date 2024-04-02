Blue Jackets add David Jiricek on emergency recall

The 20-year-old defenseman has registered 1-8-9 in 38 contests since making his NHL debut last season

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added defenseman David Jiricek to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Jiricek, 20, has recorded one goal and eight assists for nine points with 22 penalty minutes and 38 shots on goal in 40 appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season. He has registered 1-8-9 and 20 penalty minutes in 36 contests with the team in 2023-24. He notched his first career NHL goal in his 2023-24 Columbus season debut vs. the NY Rangers on October 14 and collected his first career assist at Minnesota on October 21.

The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic has added 13-42-55, 55 penalty minutes and 154 shots on goal in 81 career games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut in 2022-23. He was named to the AHL's Top Prospect Team in 2022-23 after posting 6-32-38 in 55 games with Cleveland. In 2023-24, he has registered 7-10-17 and 19 PIM in 26 outings with the Monsters. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, sixth overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they host the New York Islanders. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

Interested in learning more? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

CCHYA U-19 girls head to USA Hockey Nationals

Former Head Coach Ken Hitchcock to drop puck Thursday

SvoNotes: Malatesta enjoying his time in the NHL

Blue Jackets loan defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland

Tarasov, Nylander lift Blue Jackets past Avalanche

Blue Jackets to host 5th Line Celebration game

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Avalanche on Monday night

Blue Jackets add goalie Jet Greaves on emergency recall

Butler made the most of his unique NHL debut

Blue Jackets rally, defeat Penguins in shootout

Blue Jackets add Cameron Butler on emergency recall

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets get another crack at the Pens at Nationwide

Rimer looks back on a career unlike any other

Blue Jackets loan Tyler Angle to Cleveland Monsters

Penguins rally past Blue Jackets

Prospect Report: Peddle brings size, skill to pipeline

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets finish road swing in Pittsburgh

Blue Jackets announce new premium space, the Center Ice Club