Blue Jackets add David Jiricek on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added defenseman David Jiricek to the roster on emergency recall from the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the club announced today.

Jiricek, 20, has recorded one goal and eight assists for nine points with 22 penalty minutes and 38 shots on goal in 40 appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2022-23 season. He has registered 1-8-9 and 20 penalty minutes in 36 contests with the team in 2023-24. He notched his first career NHL goal in his 2023-24 Columbus season debut vs. the NY Rangers on October 14 and collected his first career assist at Minnesota on October 21.

The 6-4, 207-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic has added 13-42-55, 55 penalty minutes and 154 shots on goal in 81 career games with the Monsters since making his North American pro debut in 2022-23. He was named to the AHL's Top Prospect Team in 2022-23 after posting 6-32-38 in 55 games with Cleveland. In 2023-24, he has registered 7-10-17 and 19 PIM in 26 outings with the Monsters. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, sixth overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they host the New York Islanders. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.