Blue Jackets, Abbott's Pedialyte brand announce renewed partnership

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Abbott’s Pedialyte® brand announce the renewal of their partnership which began in 2018. This collaboration showcases the commitment of both organizations to improve the health and well-being of the community, particularly in children.

Abbott’s U.S. nutrition business is based in Columbus, Ohio. It produces science-based nutrition products for every stage of life, including Pedialyte, which has been rehydrating children and adults for more than 50 years to help them feel better fast.

"The Blue Jackets are proud to extend our partnership with Abbott and Pedialyte as we continue our joint mission of enhancing community health," said Ryan Shirk, Blue Jackets vice president of Corporate Partnerships. "Together, we hope to promote youth hockey development and encourage more kids to lead healthier lives.”

As part of the renewed partnership, the Blue Jackets and Abbott will partner on the Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey League, a city-wide, local hockey program for children aged 5 to 10. Abbott will serve as an associate partner to help the program’s mission of fostering the growth of hockey, offering age-appropriate programming, and providing fun, interactive experiences for the children.

“The Blue Jackets demonstrate the power of good health and inspire children to get active and enjoy hockey, which advances Abbott’s mission of building healthier communities,” said Misha Pardubicka-Jenkins, vice president, U.S. Pediatric Nutrition at Abbott. “Pedialyte has been a go-to for professional athletes due to its fast, science-backed rehydration. We’re excited to be working to teach a new generation of kids and parents how nutrition and hydration work hand-in-hand to support health and athletic performance.”

In addition to the youth hockey league, Abbott will serve as the Presenting Partner of CBJin30, an official podcast of the Blue Jackets. The podcast, hosted by Blue Jackets Radio Play-by-Play Announcer Bob McElligott, features fan-submitted questions about the team.

The partnership renewal also provides fans with the opportunity to sample Pedialyte products throughout the season and during select events.