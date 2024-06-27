2024 NHL Draft Profile: Ivan Demidov

Getting to know the players the Blue Jackets might draft, finishing up with the No. 2 player in our consensus poll

Demidov draft bug
By Jeff Svoboda
The 2024 NHL Draft is just a day away, with the Blue Jackets holding the No. 4 overall pick in what could be one of the more interesting drafts in recent years.

Canadian center Macklin Celebrini is all but guaranteed to go No. 1 overall to San Jose, but things are wide open after that. There isn’t much of a consensus in the scouting community on who will go next, with a plethora of two-way centers (Cayden Lindstrom, Konsta Helenius, Berkly Catton, Tij Iginla), productive wingers (Ivan Demidov, Cole Eiserman, Beckett Sennecke) and dominant defensemen (Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, Sam Dickinson) all in the mix to go just about anywhere in the top 10.

MORE: Draft consensus poll | CBJ draft hub

Our annual consensus poll (above) detailed what all the options are, but as the draft nears, we’re taking a closer look at some of the top players available. Throughout the leadup to the draft, we’ve counted down from No. 9 in our consensus poll ranking to No. 2 (since No. 1 is settled). 

The profiles conclude with second-ranked Ivan Demidov, a talented Russian wing in the SKA St. Petersburg system who dominated Russia’s junior ranks last year and could be a future NHL star.

We’ll list Demidov’s vitals, his accomplishments in his career to this point, share a couple quotes from the player himself at the NHL Scouting Combine and conclude with expert opinions on the standout. 

Ivan Demidov: The Vitals 

Position: Right wing

Age: 18 (Born Dec. 10, 2005) 

Height/Weight: 6-0½, 192

Hometown: Sergiyev Posad, Russia

The Accomplishments 

  • Dominated the junior-level MHL in Russia, scoring 23 goals and adding 37 assists for 60 points in just 30 games while finishing plus-47 for SKA-1946.
  • Added 11 goals and 28 points in 17 postseason games as SKA-1946 won the MHL championship.
  • Also played in four games with SKA’s KHL team and one more with its minor league squad, finishing without a point, though he averaged just 7:29 of ice time per game in the KHL.
  • In 2022-23, made his KHL debut with two games for SKA (no points). Also played in 41 games with SKA-1946, posting a 19-43-62 line and adding 13 points (5-8-13) in 10 playoff contests.
  • Performed at the 2021-22 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting two goals and five points in five games.
  • Is the No. 2-ranked International skater by NHL Central Scouting.

What’s Next

NHL projection: Demidov is being touted as one of the most talented Russian prospects in recent years, capable of making the impossible seem routine. He could be a top-line talent and a potential MVP candidate with a high-end projection of putting up more than 100 points in his prime.

Why CBJ should draft him: If he falls to four, it might be hard to say no. Demidov has the highest offensive potential in the draft, and he’d have a strong Russian contingent to lean into when he comes over to North America. It might be the right marriage of place and player.

Why they should not: In a word, risk. Demidov mitigated some of that when he arrived at his agent’s predraft camp last week, measuring in at over 6-feet and meeting with NHL teams. Still, his skating isn’t quite seen as elite, and he hasn’t played a ton of high-level hockey, making evaluation difficult for scouts. Would his skill get mitigated some at the NHL level?

In Demidov’s Words

“I think I’m a playmaker. I really like playing with the puck. I like shooting. I like passing. I’m all about agility. I love hockey. It’s good.

“My idols? I haven’t idols, but maybe players who are similar. Jack Hughes, I grew up a Kirill Kaprizov fan, Nikita Kucherov. I think Kucherov is very, very good at passing. About Jack Hughes, it’s all about deking. It’s very, very good. And Kirill Kaprizov, I really like his skating.”

(Comments from The Athletic)

The Experts Say

Looking around the Internet, prospect experts have given their take on Catton’s game. Here’s what a few of them have to say.

Chris Peters, FloHockey: He was a dominant force, but his lack of KHL games and an inability to get live viewings of him against top peers in international competition like his predecessors does create an element of risk with Demidov. To the eye, however, he’s a natural shot-pass threat player who always seems to make the right read and finishes plays with regularity. His skating is closer to average, but he still has the ability to skate with some power and use his strength to get to the interior. He’s hard to knock off pucks, too. In the level he played at, his off-puck play was mostly strong. He plays an aggressive game in puck pursuit and has made that a significant part of his game, which only helps him to get the puck back more.

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: There may not be a player in the 2024 NHL draft who plays a more electric brand of hockey than Demidov. The young Russian aims to play hockey in spectacular fashion. He sees the ice differently than most players. Whereas most players see passing lanes when they are there, Demidov manipulates them into existence and threads the puck into traffic as they open. It’s incredible to watch.

Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects: A fantastically creative, dynamic, intelligent, and potent winger, Ivan Demidov could develop into a perennial Top 10 scorer league-wide. He finds highly effective yet stunningly creative solutions to many problems he encounters, and leverages his variety of elite tools to do so – relying less and less on his handling to do all the heavy lifting for him. He’s an active player off-puck, prodding for holes and riding blind spots, even possessing a plus-level motor on both sides of the puck and a desire to get engaged defensively. But it’s with the puck on his stick where he shines brightest.

