Blue Jackets draft blog: Day two

The Blue Jackets drafted center Cayden Lindstrom with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night; now, what will Saturday bring at Sphere in Las Vegas?

Stay updated on the CBJ picks in rounds two through seven -- as well as any other potential moves -- as Jackets Insider Jeff Svoboda and journalism intern Kennedy Rehklau post throughout the day.

7:50 AM PT: Good morning, CBJ fans!

It's an early one here in Las Vegas, but day two of the NHL draft is getting ready to kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET -- 8:30 out here in Sin City.

The Strip is quiet but things are picking up here in Sphere, where NHL executives are filing in for today's festivities. The Blue Jackets have six picks -- two in the third round (69th and 86th) and one each in the second (36th), fourth (101st), fifth (133rd) and sixth (165th) -- and GM Don Waddell said the team might be looking at making some hockey trades as well.

Kennedy and I will be posting updates here throughout the day, so stay tuned!

-Jeff Svoboda