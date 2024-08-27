American Red Cross and Blue Jackets unite for blood drive campaign

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the American Red Cross are once again coming together for the month of September to collect life-saving blood products and give fans an exclusive ticket offer for all blood donations from September 1-30.

Fans get the chance to donate at the home of the Blue Jackets, Nationwide Arena on Friday, September 6. The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the activity center of the arena. To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and use the sponsor code: CBJGivesBack

All blood donors in the region from September 1-30 will receive an exclusive buy one, get one free ticket offer for the following Blue Jackets games:

Tuesday, October 17 vs. Buffalo

Saturday, October 19 vs. Minnesota

Tuesday, October 22 vs. Toronto

Monday, October 28 vs. Edmonton

Friday, November 1 vs. Winnipeg

Thursday, November 21 vs. Tampa Bay

All donors will also be entered into weekly drawings for a Columbus Blue Jackets prize pack each week in September.

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,500 hospitals nationwide.

How to donate blood

Simply download the visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.