Fantilli, Del Bel Belluz stepping up in Monahan's absence

He might not be the most indispensible player on the Blue Jackets roster because Zach Werenski exists, but Sean Monahan is on the list of players the team could most ill-afford to lose.

The veteran center has been a versatile Swiss Army knife of effectiveness for the Blue Jackets, centering a dominant top line, anchoring a resurgent power play, and providing a much-appreciated dose of veteran leadership in his first season in Columbus.

So when Monahan took a hit into the boards from Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang on Tuesday and landed on injured reserve with an upper body injury, you knew it wouldn’t be easy to replace him. But the NHL stops for no man, and the Blue Jackets are likely to have to continue on without the alternate captain for the foreseeable future.

The good news? Head coach Dean Evason said the team’s depth – including centers Adam Fantilli and Luca Del Bel Belluz – should help the Blue Jackets mitigate that loss.

“(The depth) will be tested,” Evason said. “Organizations take pride in depth at all positions clearly, but I think there’s a lot more talk in our game that you need depth up the middle. It’s hard to find centermen that are NHL players. We think we’ve got a few.”

Those two youngsters – Fantilli is just 20, while Del Bel Belluz is 21 – have certainly stepped up to the table as the Blue Jackets have won their first two games without Monahan. Fantilli extended his career-best point streak to five games in the victories over Seattle and St. Louis, while Del Bel Belluz has become just the second player in CBJ history after Werenski to begin his NHL career with points his first three career games.

Perhaps most importantly, the Blue Jackets have turned in strong defensive efforts and turned third-period leads into victories in both of those games, which might be an area you’d expect the team to struggle without a calming veteran like Monahan. Seattle was held to just two goals in the Jackets’ 6-2 win at home Thursday, while the Blues didn’t score until the final minute as Columbus took a 2-1 road triumph Saturday.

Fantilli had the opening goal in that contest, and he’s more than held his own since moving up to Monahan’s place on the top line with Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov as well as the veteran’s bumper spot on the No. 1 power play.

Since finding himself in Monahan’s real estate, Fantilli has knotted the game at Pittsburgh on the power play Tuesday, set up Werenski for a crucial goal Thursday and completed a perfect passing play with Voronkov and Marchenko to get the Jackets on the board against the Blues.