2024 NHL Draft Profile: Cayden Lindstrom

Getting to know the players the Blue Jackets might draft, continuing with the No. 5 player in our consensus poll

Lindstrom draft bug
By Jeff Svoboda
The 2024 NHL Draft kicks off a week from today, with the Blue Jackets holding the No. 4 overall pick in what could be one of the more interesting drafts in recent years.

Canadian center Macklin Celebrini is all but guaranteed to go No. 1 overall to San Jose, but things are wide open after that. There isn’t much of a consensus in the scouting community on who will go next, with a plethora of two-way centers (Cayden Lindstrom, Konsta Helenius, Berkly Catton, Tij Iginla), productive wingers (Ivan Demidov, Cole Eiserman, Beckett Sennecke) and dominant defensemen (Artyom Levshunov, Zeev Buium, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, Sam Dickinson) all in the mix to go just about anywhere in the top 10.

MORE: Draft consensus poll | CBJ draft hub

Our annual consensus poll (above) detailed what all the options are, but as the draft nears, we’re taking a closer look at some of the top players available. Throughout the leadup to the draft, we’ll count down from No. 9 in our consensus poll ranking to No. 2. 

The profiles resume with fifth-ranked Cayden Lindstrom, a skilled, physical center who had an impressive campaign with Medicine Hat of the Western Hockey League

We’ll list Lindstrom’s vitals, his accomplishments in his career to this point, share a couple quotes from the player himself at the NHL Scouting Combine and conclude with expert opinions on the standout. 

Cayden Lindstrom: The Vitals 

Position: Center

Age: 18 (Born Feb. 3, 2006) 

Height/Weight: 6-3, 213

Hometown: Chetwynd, B.C.

The Accomplishments 

  • Produced at nearly a goal-per-game pace – 27 tallies in 32 games – while adding 19 assists for 46 points before injuries caused him to miss much of the second half of the 2023-24 season for Medicine Hat.
  • Returned for the WHL postseason and had a goal and an assist in four games.
  • Had eight two-goal games and 16 multipoint games this year for the Tigers, highlighted by a two-goal, five-point game Oct. 27 vs. Edmonton.
  • Produced a 19-23-42 line in 61 games in his first full WHL season in 2022-23.
  • Played on Team Canada at both the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2022-23 (2-2-4 in six games) as well as the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup (2-1-3 in five games).
  • Is the No. 3-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

What’s Next

NHL projection: At his best, Lindstrom can be a first-line center who can score goals either with his shot or at the net while adding a physical presence that few can match.

Why CBJ should draft him: Simply put, for a franchise that has struggled to find top-tier centers over the years, a one-two punch of Lindstrom and Adam Fantilli to build around could give the Jackets two long-term, top-tier options down the middle.

Why they should not: The two knocks on Lindstrom – his injury history and a developing hockey sense, including as a playmaker – mean he's not totally without risk. 

In Lindstrom’s Words

“I think my speed is my best attribute. I like using my speed. I love going fast. I love protecting the puck and getting off the wall and just charging the net, in the paint kind of thing. I think I have good hands down low, so that’s a big part of my game, I think. I always like driving the net. I like posting up.

“I try to be my own player, honestly, but I think I play a lot like Roope Hintz. We’re just both power forwards, centermen, skilled with the puck, protect the puck well. My favorite player was probably Sidney Crosby. Just loved watching him play growing up.

“(Being out this season) was terrible, to be honest. Just seeing your teammates play and you’re just sitting there not being able to skate and go through battle with your teammates. It wasn’t the most fun, but I tried to support them as much as I can while being out. Just coming back in the playoffs, it was really exciting for me. Even though I wasn’t 100 percent, it was good.”

The Experts Say

Looking around the Internet, prospect experts have given their take on Catton’s game. Here’s what a few of them have to say.

Chris Peters, FloHockey: As a 6-foot-4 center with good skating ability and hand skills, there’s a lot to like. When you throw in the physical style he plays with, there’s a spot for a player like that on pretty much every NHL team. ... The upside, especially as Lindstrom continues to grow and can gain experience to mitigate some of the hockey sense concerns, is going to entice teams away from some of those health concerns. If he hits, they could be looking at a top-of-the-lineup winger or solid No. 2 center.

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: He brings the size, speed and skill combination that teams crave at center, and his game has a power element that is sorely missing in most of the draft class. He also brings a mean streak to the game when necessary, which will only excite NHL clubs even more. ... There isn’t another player who brings the physical traits that Lindstrom has in the draft when you incorporate the offensive skill he has as well. His shot is absolutely filthy, and he is always getting to the slot to generate his chances. He has shown some really nice hands in front of the net, deflecting pucks or cleaning up rebounds. Lindstrom is an NHL GM’s dream from a package standpoint.

Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects: Simply put, Lindstrom is this draft’s marquee power forward. At 6 foot 3 with blistering speed, he made quick bites out of WHL defenders on a nightly basis. Lindstrom is capable of either dropping the shoulder and driving around them, or simply trucking right through them. He has some snarl, too – on dump-ins, offensive cycles or opposing breakouts, the highly competitive center takes pleasure in barreling through opponents and tossing them around. A hard and accurate shot is the icing on the cake, as Lindstrom frequently forces his way to the slot and rips pucks upstairs. The combination of physicality and soft hands is magical, too — few prospects in this draft work the six feet around the net as well as Lindstrom does.

