TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres

In an effort to try and tie the game in the third period, the Chicago Blackhawks came up one goal short in the 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.
As the team entered the third period tonight at 2-2, the Blackhawks brought on early pressure to take over the lead before Buffalo’s Erik Johnson scored to make it 3-2. However, the Blackhawks struggled to find the back of the night for a chance to send it in overtime.
“It's frustrating, there are times in a game where I feel like we can dominate it and there's games like that where we feel like we should walk away with a win and end up losing and not getting a point out of it,” Taylor Rayddsh said.
Sunday’s contest marked the fourth straight loss that Chicago endured where the game was decided by two goals or less.