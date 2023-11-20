TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short to Sabres

Nick Foligno described his frustrations with the team’s competitive level throughout the last few games this season and the overall mindset. While the team might keep the score close enough to try and win a game, the “almost moments” don’t count in the records.

“I just don't think we understand how we have to compete each and every shift,” Foligno said. “It's some of the time right now and that's the result we're getting. We either have to find a way to get that into overtime or win it by playing the right way.”

Over the Blackhawks’ last seven games, the team tied the score or led as they entered the third period.

Head coach Luke Richardson noted that he wants to see more life from his players for a full 60 minutes to actually come out of a game with a win. With a mix of younger and veteran players, he knows that they can come together to create more positives to get themselves a foundation to build off on in the next few games.

“We're going into the third period a lot these days tied, and we don't come out on top,” Richardson said. “So, we got to find a way to be on top of these for a change and just get some life and build off of that.”